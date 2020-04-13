Cast of Quiz: Who stars in ITV's new Who Wants To Be A Millionaire drama with Michael Sheen?

Who plays Charles Ingram in ITV's quiz and who else is in the cast? Find out everything...

New ITV drama Quiz documents the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? coughing scandal.

The three-part series focuses on Charles Ingram, who was accused of cheating his way to the £1m prize on the show back in 2001.

But as Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant, who is in the cast with him? Find out everything...

Who is in the cast of ITV's new drama Quiz?

Matthew Macfadyen is playing Major Charles Ingram who was convicted of cheating on the show after scooping the top prize of £1 million.

The actor, 45, has previously appeared in Succession and Ripper Street, as well as Criminal Justice.

Charles’ wife, Diana is played by Sian Clifford. She previously won £32,000 as a contestant on the show and was also found guilty of cheating to bag £1 million.

Sian, 37, is most well known for her roles on Fleabag and Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, the legendary Chris Tarrant is being played by Michael Sheen.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host was called on as a witness at the trial and later called Charles “guilty as sin” of cheating.

Fans got a first glimpse of Michael transformed into the quizmaster back in November, complete with his blonde wig.

Speaking about landing the role, Michael - who is best known for his theatre work and role in Good Omens - said: “I’ve been more resistant to playing real people for a while now because I became so known for it, but this project I just loved. The story was so extraordinary.”

Also joining the cast are Mark Bonnar (Humans), Michael Jibson (Les Miserables) and Aisling Bea (This Way Up), portraying Celador’s Television Chairman Paul Smith, Whittock and ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz respectively.

Elsewhere in the cast, Michael Jibson (Les Miserables) plays Tecwen Whittock, the man who was found guilty of coughing to indicate the correct answers.

Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter) is Sonia Woodley QC, the Ingrams' barrister who defended them in court, while Mark Bonnar (Line of Duty, Unforgotten) plays Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith - the head of the TV company that made the show.

Actress Aisling Bea plays ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz, who commissioned the series.

