Angela Black episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Angela Black? And when does it finish?

Angela Black is a gripping new drama on ITV which tells the story of a woman who is being abused by her husband, Olivier.

Starring Joanne Froggatt and Michiel Huisman, Angela’s life changes forever when she is approached by a Private Investigator called Ed and he reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets.

But how many episodes are there of Angela Black and when is it on? Here’s what we know…

Angela Black stars Samuel Adewunmi as private investigator, Ed. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Angela Black?

There are six episodes of Angela Black, with the first airing on Sunday, October 10 and weekly after this.

Each instalment starts at 9pm on ITV and is one hour long, with the last episode airing on Sunday, November 14.

There is also no second series on the horizon, as actor Joanne told Heart.co.uk and other media: "This is a one and only six-part series," she said. "It's such a twisty-turny thriller and it goes to places – I mean, I don't know where [creators] Jack and Harry [Williams] get these ideas.

Michiel Huisman has the role of Angela’s abusive husband, Olivier. Picture: ITV

"It's incredible to me how they come up with the concepts for their shows and Angela Black especially is just, it's a really intense psychological thriller and I think by the time we go through those six episodes and we get our very satisfying conclusion, I think you don't need to revisit it.”

Angela Black episode guide:

Episode 1 - Sunday, October 10

ITV synopsis: In the opening episode we meet Angela (Joanne Froggatt), a suburban housewife who seems like a happy mum of two, but she is hiding something: her seemingly charming husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman), is in fact violent and manipulative.

Joanne Froggatt has the role of Angela Black. Picture: ITV

Angela conceals her cuts and bruises with make-up, explaining away the injuries she can’t hide, and it becomes clear that this isn’t an unusual occurrence. Like she usually does after her husband’s violence, Angela maintains the semblance of a normal life - school runs and volunteering at the local dogs’ home.

But when Angela’s sons unexpectedly ask to stay the night at their friends’ house, she is left at a loose end. She doesn’t realise that deciding to go for a quiet drink will alter the course of her life.

In an apparently fortuitous encounter outside the crowded pub, she meets a man named Ed (Samuel Adewunmi), who will later reveal astonishing truths about her husband. But can she trust him?

Episode 2 - Sunday, October 17

Episode 3 - Sunday, October 24

Episode 4 - Sunday, October 31

Episode 5 - Sunday, November 7

Episode 6 - Sunday, November 14

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised, you can find out more at Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk).