Angela Black episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

10 October 2021, 18:00

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn
Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Angela Black? And when does it finish?

Angela Black is a gripping new drama on ITV which tells the story of a woman who is being abused by her husband, Olivier.

Starring Joanne Froggatt and Michiel Huisman, Angela’s life changes forever when she is approached by a Private Investigator called Ed and he reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets.

But how many episodes are there of Angela Black and when is it on? Here’s what we know…

Angela Black stars Samuel Adewunmi as private investigator, Ed
Angela Black stars Samuel Adewunmi as private investigator, Ed. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Angela Black?

There are six episodes of Angela Black, with the first airing on Sunday, October 10 and weekly after this.

Each instalment starts at 9pm on ITV and is one hour long, with the last episode airing on Sunday, November 14.

There is also no second series on the horizon, as actor Joanne told Heart.co.uk and other media: "This is a one and only six-part series," she said. "It's such a twisty-turny thriller and it goes to places – I mean, I don't know where [creators] Jack and Harry [Williams] get these ideas.

Michiel Huisman has the role of Angela’s abusive husband, Olivier.
Michiel Huisman has the role of Angela’s abusive husband, Olivier. Picture: ITV

"It's incredible to me how they come up with the concepts for their shows and Angela Black especially is just, it's a really intense psychological thriller and I think by the time we go through those six episodes and we get our very satisfying conclusion, I think you don't need to revisit it.”

Angela Black episode guide:

Episode 1 - Sunday, October 10

ITV synopsis: In the opening episode we meet Angela (Joanne Froggatt), a suburban housewife who seems like a happy mum of two, but she is hiding something: her seemingly charming husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman), is in fact violent and manipulative.

Joanne Froggatt has the role of Angela Black
Joanne Froggatt has the role of Angela Black. Picture: ITV

Angela conceals her cuts and bruises with make-up, explaining away the injuries she can’t hide, and it becomes clear that this isn’t an unusual occurrence. Like she usually does after her husband’s violence, Angela maintains the semblance of a normal life - school runs and volunteering at the local dogs’ home.

But when Angela’s sons unexpectedly ask to stay the night at their friends’ house, she is left at a loose end. She doesn’t realise that deciding to go for a quiet drink will alter the course of her life.

In an apparently fortuitous encounter outside the crowded pub, she meets a man named Ed (Samuel Adewunmi), who will later reveal astonishing truths about her husband. But can she trust him?

Episode 2 - Sunday, October 17

Episode 3 - Sunday, October 24

Episode 4 - Sunday, October 31

Episode 5 - Sunday, November 7

Episode 6 - Sunday, November 14

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised, you can find out more at Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk).

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Angela Black is not based on a true story

Is ITV's Angela Black based on a true story?

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?
Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn

Angela Black cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Joanne Froggatt and where have you seen them before?
Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?
The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

Halloween 2021 is the first time we've been able to celebrate the spooky season properly for almost two years

Halloween costume ideas 2021: Easy, affordable and unique outfits

Lifestyle

Episode eight sees The Beach residents take on the 10 of Hearts game

Who is the witch in Alice in Borderland?

The teacher has sparked a debate over whether it is acceptable or not to only invite certain classmates to a kid's birthday party

Teacher explains why children should never hand out party invitations in class

Lifestyle

EXCO

Take this simple quiz to discover the little things you can do to help look after your mental health

Lifestyle

EXCO

Take this simple quiz to discover the little things you can do to help look after your mental health

Lifestyle

The best family-friendly mazes and attractions to visit this Halloween

UK Halloween mazes and attractions to visit in 2021

Lifestyle

Who is the Game Master in Alice in Borderland?

Who is the Alice in Borderland game master?

Emmerdale viewers think Meena will soon be found out

Emmerdale fans convinced killer Meena will finally be found out as Ethan's mum returns
We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 9 of the best to buy

Christmas

Where to buy Squid Game Halloween costumes in the UK

Squid Game Halloween costume UK: where to buy the tracksuits and guard outfits

Lifestyle

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland

How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?