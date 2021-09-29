Who is Anna Martin Maxwell? Hollington Drive actor's age, career and net worth

Anna Martin Maxwell has starred in many TV shows. Picture: ITV/BBC/Alamy

How old is Anna Martin Maxwell and who is her husband? Here's what we know about the Hollington Drive actress...

Anna Martin Maxwell is back on our screens in brand new drama Hollington Drive.

The series tells the story of sisters Theresa and Helen whose families are rocked when a child goes missing from their cul de sac.

But who is Anna, is she married and what is her net worth? Here’s what we know…

How old is Anna Martin Maxwell?

Anna was born on 10 May 1977, making her 44-years-old.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

The actress studied at London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA)and had her first major on-stage role playing Lyra in the National Theatre's production of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials.

She also starred in BBC's 2005 adaptation of Bleak House, as well as Channel 4's 2008 adaptation of Poppy Shakespeare.

Anna is probably best known for playing Superintendent Patricia Carmichael in Line of Duty and for her role as Julia in the BBC comedy Motherhood.

Other credits include the musical Funny Girl, 2013’s Philomena, Becoming Jane and Midsomer Murders.

Who is Anna Martin Maxwell’s husband?

Anna was married to the late director Roger Michell for 18 years before they separated last year.

They met while Roger was casting the role of Sophie in the Australian play Honour.

The Notting Hill director passed away at the age of 65 earlier this month, leaving behind daughters Maggie, 11, and Nancy, eight, - who he shared with Anna.

Roger was previously married to the actress Kate Buffery and the pair had two children together – Rosanna and Harry.

Anna Martin Maxwell and Roger Michell were married for 18 years. Picture: Alamy

Anna has not publicly spoken about the death of Roger, but mutual friend and actor James Dreyfus wrote on Twitter: “My deepest condolences to #annamaxwellmartin who I did the 2006 production of ‘Cabaret’ with.

“She was devoted to #rogermichell & the kids. Thinking of her on this awful day.”

What is Anna Martin Maxwell’s net worth?

While Anna’s exact net worth is not known, according to The Tab it is thought to be around £1.8million thanks to her long career in acting.