Ant and Dec nominated for 19th National Television Award as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go head to head
7 January 2020, 11:16 | Updated: 7 January 2020, 11:18
The 2020 National Television Awards shortlist has been revealed.
They’ve won the National Television Award for ‘Best Presenter’ for the past 18 years in a row, and now Ant and Dec could be crowned once more.
The Geordie Duo returned to our telly screens last year after Ant McPartlin took some time away from the spotlight to work on his addiction issues.
And after another successful stint on I’m A Celebrity, the stars will be going head-to-head with This Morning star Holly Willoughby.
Holly’s best pal Phillip Schofield will also be battling it out to take the crown for Best Presenter, while Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh join them.
The final round of voting for the NTA’s opens today (7 January 2020), with comedian David Walliams set to host the silver anniversary show, replacing veteran Dermott O’Leary.
Elsewhere, there's more good news for Ant & Dec, as Britain's Got Talent is among the nominees for Best Talent Show, up against Dancing On Ice, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Voice.
While I'm A Celeb is up for the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
In the ‘Best New Drama’ category, Chernobyl, A Confession, Cleaning Up, Gentleman Jack and The Capture are all in the running.
TV favourites Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty, Call the Midwife, and Casualty are also up for the gong for Best Drama.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson broke records with her BBC3 documentary ‘Odd One Out’, which saw the star explore online bullying and mental health.
And now it could be taking home an award for Best Factual Entertainment show, alongside Ambulance, Gogglebox, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip.
Check out the full list of nominations below, and click HERE to vote.
Best Drama
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Killing Eve
Line Of Duty
Peaky Blinders
Best TV Presenter
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
Best Talent Show
Britain's Got Talent
Dancing On Ice
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice Kids
New Drama
A Confession
Chernobyl
Cleaning Up
Gentleman Jack
The Capture
Best TV Judge
David Walliams, Britain's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent: The Champions
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Simon Cowell, Britain's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, The X Factor: Celebrity
Sir Tom Jones, The Voice UK
will.i.am, The Voice UK, The Voice Kids
Best Drama Performance
Idris Elba, DCI John Luther, Luther
Jodie Comer, Villanelle, Killing Eve
Michael Stevenson, Iain Dean, Casualty
Suranne Jones, Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Factual Entertainment
Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’
Ambulance
Gogglebox
Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip
Drama Performance
Katie McGlynn, Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The Chase
The Graham Norton Show
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Mrs Brown's Boys
Sex Education
Best challenge Show
Love Island
MasterChef
The Apprentice
The Circle
The Great British Bake Off
Newcomer
Imran Adams, Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks
Jack Nolan, Will Noble, Casualty
Jurell Carter, Nate Robinson, Emmerdale
Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders
Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
Live Magazine Show
Good Morning Britain
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
This Morning