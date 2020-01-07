Ant and Dec nominated for 19th National Television Award as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go head to head

The NTAs shortlist has been revealed. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The 2020 National Television Awards shortlist has been revealed.

They’ve won the National Television Award for ‘Best Presenter’ for the past 18 years in a row, and now Ant and Dec could be crowned once more.

The Geordie Duo returned to our telly screens last year after Ant McPartlin took some time away from the spotlight to work on his addiction issues.

And after another successful stint on I’m A Celebrity, the stars will be going head-to-head with This Morning star Holly Willoughby.

Ant and Dec are up for Best Presenter. Picture: ITV

Holly’s best pal Phillip Schofield will also be battling it out to take the crown for Best Presenter, while Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh join them.

The final round of voting for the NTA’s opens today (7 January 2020), with comedian David Walliams set to host the silver anniversary show, replacing veteran Dermott O’Leary.

Elsewhere, there's more good news for Ant & Dec, as Britain's Got Talent is among the nominees for Best Talent Show, up against Dancing On Ice, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Voice.

While I'm A Celeb is up for the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

In the ‘Best New Drama’ category, Chernobyl, A Confession, Cleaning Up, Gentleman Jack and The Capture are all in the running.

TV favourites Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty, Call the Midwife, and Casualty are also up for the gong for Best Drama.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson broke records with her BBC3 documentary ‘Odd One Out’, which saw the star explore online bullying and mental health.

And now it could be taking home an award for Best Factual Entertainment show, alongside Ambulance, Gogglebox, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip.

Check out the full list of nominations below, and click HERE to vote.

Best Drama

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Killing Eve

Line Of Duty

Peaky Blinders

Best TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Best Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

Dancing On Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice Kids

New Drama

A Confession

Chernobyl

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

The Capture

Best TV Judge

David Walliams, Britain's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Simon Cowell, Britain's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, The X Factor: Celebrity

Sir Tom Jones, The Voice UK

will.i.am, The Voice UK, The Voice Kids

Best Drama Performance

Idris Elba, DCI John Luther, Luther

Jodie Comer, Villanelle, Killing Eve

Michael Stevenson, Iain Dean, Casualty

Suranne Jones, Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Factual Entertainment

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’

Ambulance

Gogglebox

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip

Drama Performance

Katie McGlynn, Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street

Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Mrs Brown's Boys

Sex Education

Best challenge Show

Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Circle

The Great British Bake Off

Newcomer

Imran Adams, Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks

Jack Nolan, Will Noble, Casualty

Jurell Carter, Nate Robinson, Emmerdale

Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders

Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

Live Magazine Show

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

This Morning