Jason Gardiner slams 'fake' Holly Willoughby and hints at secret Phillip Schofield feud

Jason Gardiner has said that he hasn't even received a message from his former Dancing On Ice co-stars. Picture: Getty

The former Dancing On Ice judge has blasted his former colleagues after they blanked him following his shock exit from the ITV show's judging panel last year.

Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has branded Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'fake' - and claimed they snubbed him following his Dancing On Ice exit.

The 48-year-old told The Sun about his disappointment and recounted that the co-hosts hadn't bothered to even send him a message following his departure.

He said: "Since it was announced I was leaving the show I've had nothing from Phil and Holly. Not even a text message.

Jason Gardiner has been left disappointed after failing to hear from Holly and Phil. Picture: Getty

“It is hurtful, especially because when Phillip was getting a lot of negative attention recently I sent him a message of support.

“I thought they would get in touch but I’ve learned this industry is full of fake and disingenuous people."

Jason also revealed that he had had several run-ins with Philip Schofield, but that they had been nipped in the bud.

He said: “I’ve had my issues with Phillip over the years, and I’ve always settled my grievances with him man to man. That’s how I deal with things — directly.

“We’ve shaken hands and those problems have been overcome. He is a brilliant presenter and very professional. But I also know he is not somebody I would have a close personal friendship with.

“It’s not for me to make a judgment of whether or not he’s a bully. I’ve not been bullied by him, but I would never negate those allegations, because they are valid. If these people are all coming forward, then there’s no smoke without fire.”

His comments echo reports of bitter backstage feuds between Schofe and his This Morning co-stars.

There were claims that Phillip was difficult to work with - however ITV dismissed these rumours, saying: "It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip."

Jason added that Dancing On Ice judges Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill have also failed to contact him since he quit the show – unveiling that Ashley Banjo is the only co-star who has kept in touch.

READ MORE: What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Did they have a feud and are they still friends?