What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Did they have a feud and are they still friends?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been caught up in controversy for months. Picture: ITV

The This Morning presenters Holly and Phil reportedly have been experiencing tensions behind-the-scenes following a blazing row.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's relationship has been called into question in recent months after the duo allegedly had a heated bust-up amid growing tensions off-screen. But are they still friends?

This Morning's famous presenters, who have been close friends for almost 15 years, reportedly fell out following a magazine shoot which was said to have snubbed the father-of-two, shining the spotlight on the blonde style icon instead.

But what actually happened? Here's everything you need to know about Holly and Phil's supposed feud.

The famous telly duo reportedly suffered ‘behind-the-scenes tensions’. Picture: Getty

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Rumours that Holly and Phil's friendship had suffered a severe blip first surfaced after the pair appeared on the cover of the Sunday Times magazine in April 2019.

The front cover showed the TV pals posing next to one another cheek-to-cheek, but also featured a cartoon crown over the top of Holly's head.

Underneath, the strap line read: "Queen Holly: how Holly Willoughby eclipsed Phillip Schofield and became Britain’s hottest TV star."

Following the release of the newspaper supplement, the presenting pair reportedly had a bust-up as Philip was said to be furious over the front page, which is where the alleged tension began.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "To say there has been a bit of tension is an understatement.

"It all kicked off after Phil and Holly agreed to do the Sunday Times Magazine interview, part of their contractual press obligations with ITV.

"They did [the interview] on the understanding they would be given equal billing and the interview would be about their success and popularity as a duo.

"But when the magazine dropped, Phillip was fuming that Holly had a crayon crown airbrushed on to her head while he was crown-less and pictured grumpily looking on in her shadow.

"The article itself was brilliant and the cover was a bit of irreverent fun. But Phillip was pretty peeved, to say the least — not with Holly but with how he had been usurped. For her part, Holly was also quite ­mortified and felt terrible.

"ITV, who set up the interview, kicked off and his team promptly received a letter of apology to smooth things over.

"Tensions spilled out into the ­Birmingham live event when Phillip was grumbling about it. It quickly became the talk of the set.

"Phillip basically stuck his neck on the line for Holly and got her the job on This Morning back in the day. Understandably, the whole thing was a bit galling.

"Like all best pals, they have their ups and downs. But for both of them, their friendship comes first.“Long-term, nothing will get in the way of that."

A spokesperson for ITV has since hit back at the claims, saying: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”

Just two months later Holly shot down rumours of a 'feud’ between the duo by posting a loving tribute to Phillip on Father's Day.

Sharing a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram, she wrote: "Talking of important men in my life on Father’s Day. Here’s another one. My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world…love you @schofe."

To which the former All Star Mr & Mrs host responded: "Awwww thank you bestie. Love you too. Happy Father’s Day to Dan xxxxxx."

The friends also regularly post photos and videos of each other and their respective families on social media showing them meeting up during the summer holidays, catching up on nights out and even going on joint holidays together.

How long have Holly and Phil worked together?

This Morning's long-term hosts began presenting the popular ITV show together back in 2009 after Fern Britton announced her exit.

The duo had instant chemistry, which wasn't surprising as they had previously worked together hosting Dancing on Ice.

In 2006, Holly and Phil presented the first series of the celebrity skating contest and have continued to work side-by-side ever since.

The beloved pair have won a string of gongs for their presenting skills, including nine consecutive awards for Best Daytime Programme at the National Television Awards for This Morning.