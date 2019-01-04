Anthony Howell: Who is the Luther actor? Star’s career revealed from Foyle's War to Mr Selfridge roles

Anthony Howell starred as a lethal hitman in series five of Luther. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Foyle's War and Mr Selfridge actor Anthony Howell made a surprise appearance in series five of hit BBC drama Luther this week.

Popular BBC drama Luther returned this week with series five, starring Idris Elba as troubled officer John Luther.

During the third episode of the fifth series, actor Anthony Howell made his debut on the show as an unnamed hitman hired by George Cornelius to kill Luther and accomplice Alice Morgan.

Viewers were left in tears after Howell’s character murdered long-standing character Benny in the tense scenes.

However, it was the familiarity of actor Anthony which left viewers wondering where they recognised the star from.

Anthony Howell has previously starred in Mr Selfridge and Foyle's War. Picture: BBC

Who is Anthony Howell?

Anthony Howell is a 47 year old English actor.

Anthony trained in North London and made his TV debut in Wives and Daughters as Roger Hamley.

Anthony Howell has dabbled in film, TV and theatre . Picture: BBC

What has Anthony Howell starred in?

Anthony is most recognisable as Paul Milner in Foyle’s War, a role he reprised from 2002 until 2010.

Anthony has also starred in TV series Mr Selfridge, Dracula, Crossing Lines and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

The actor has also dabbled in theatre, starring as Cassius in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in 2014 at The Globe and as Ralph in Henry James’ Portrait Of A Lady.