Are Deepti and Shake from Love Is Blind still together?

Love Is Blind season two couples: are Deepti and Shake still together in 2022? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Probably our favourite dating show to ever grace Netflix has finally returned for season two, and we couldn't be more excited.

Love Is Blind sees 30 singletons date each other, fall in love, and ultimately propose marriage. The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to actually see each other before the engagement - meaning they fall for each other based on personality alone.

One of the standout couples of the series is Deepti Vempati and Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee, who got engaged after falling for each other in the pods.

But did they go the distance? Let's find out...

Deepti and Shake got close while in the pods. Picture: Netflix

Are Deepti and Shake still together?

We don't currently know whether or not any of the couples are still together, and it is likely we'll have to wait until the full series has been live for a little while.

Deepti and Shake have seemingly been liking each other's Instagram pictures, so it looks like they're on good terms, at the very least...

Shake was seen doubting his attraction to Deepti while the couples were in Mexico, and admitted that he didn't think they had a physical connection.

Shake got down on one knee as soon as they met face-to-face. Picture: Netflix

He said: "The first night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive.

"Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I’m feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel."

We won't find out if did end up getting married until the later episodes are released, so watch this space...