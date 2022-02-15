Are Shayne and Natalie from Love Is Blind still together?

Are Shayne and Natalie from Love Is Blind still together? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Love Is Blind season two: are Natalie and Shayne still together in 2022? Here's what we know...

After a two year hiatus, the second season of Love Is Blind *finally* dropped on Netflix last week.

If you aren't familiar with the most bonkers dating show to ever grace our screens, it sees a 30 singletons meet, date, fall in love, and - hopefully - get married.

The catch, though, is that they never actually meet face-to-face before getting engaged, and instead get to know each other in separate pods. This means that they fall in love based on voice and personality alone.

One of the standout couples of the series is Natalie Lee and Shayne Janson - but did they go the distance? Let's find out...

**Spoilers for Love Is Blind season two below**

Shayne and Natalie started out as one of the show's most loved up couples. Picture: Netflix

Are Natalie and Shayne still together?

We currently don't know if any of the couples are still together, and they likely won't announce it until after the full series has been live for some time.

When the couples had their first mixer, many of them were claiming that Natalie and Shayne were most likely to go the distance because of their incredible chemistry.

Will Shayne and Natalie go the distance? Picture: Netflix

However, the fifth episode of the season ended with Natalie and Shayne having a huge row - so it remains to be seen whether they'll last the series...

Shayne also got close to Shaina. Picture: Netflix

Shayne also got close to Shaina in the dating pods, meaning it's possible that he could go back to her if he and Natalie don't reconcile after their argument.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind are available to watch on Netflix now.