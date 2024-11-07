Bad Sisters season 2: Release date, episodes, plot, cast and trailer

Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka Garvey are back for another series of Bad Sisters. Picture: Alamy / Apple TV+

By Alice Dear

When is Bad Sisters season 2 out? How many episodes will there be? Who is in the cast of Bad Sisters and what is the plot? Everything you need to know, explained.

Bad Sisters, the hit Apple TV+ dark-comedy series, will return for a second season on Wednesday 13th November, following a two-year wait from the first season, released in August 2022.

The first season of Bad Sisters followed the lives of the Garvey sisters; Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka before and after the death of Grace's abusive husband, JP, who the Dublin-based sisters vowed to murder.

We may have found out who killed JP, and watched as the Garvey sisters managed to get away with murder at the end of season one, however, the second series is set to take a turn as their "past truths resurface".

From the release date, to the cast, the plot and the trailer, here's everything you need to know about Bad Sisters season two.

Bad Sisters season two will see Marie Duff back as Grace, Sharon Horgan as Eva, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka. Picture: Apple TV+

Bad Sisters season 2: Release date

Bad Sisters will return with season two on Wednesday 13th November 2024 on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes being released on this date.

From then, there will be a new episode on Apple TV+ weekly.

Bad Sisters season 2: Episodes and release dates

Unlike season one of Bad Sisters, which had a total of 10 episode, season two of the hit show will only have eight episodes.

The episodes (apart from the first two) will be released weekly from 13th November, with the final episode available on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 25th December.

Fiona Shaw will play Angelica, Roger's sister, in the new season of Bad Sisters. Picture: Apple TV+

Bad Sisters season 2: Plot explained

The final episode of Bad Sisters season one wrapped up nicely with Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka coming to an agreement with Matthew and Thomas Claffin to keep the secret of JP's mysterious death.

We also finally found out that it was in fact Grace who killed her husband, JP, despite the entire series following the other sister's plans to end his life.

So, what do we know about the storyline for the second season of Bad Sisters? Well, the Apple TV+ bio for the season gives us some idea of what to expect. It reads: "Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

In the trailer for the second season, we can see that Grace remarries following the death of JP, with her sisters all blissfully happy watching her move on from her abusive relationship, however, it does not appear to last long.

A new character is set to enter the scene for the second season, Angelica (played by Fiona Shaw), who moves in with her brother Roger, Grace's neighbour and the man who helped her cover up the murder of JP. From what we can tell, she's set on exposing Grace and the rest of the Garvey sister for what they did.

Bad Sisters season 2: Trailer

You can watch the trailer for Bad Sisters season two here:

Watch the trailer for Bad Sisters season 2

Bad Sisters season 2: Cast

Many of the main cast of Bad Sisters are returning for season two, including all the five Garvey sisters. The returning cast include: