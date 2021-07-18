Baptiste season 2 filming location: Where was the drama filmed?

18 July 2021, 17:00

Baptiste was filmed in Hungary last year
Baptiste was filmed in Hungary last year. Picture: BBC

Where was Baptiste season 2 filmed? Here's what we know about the location...

Baptiste is finally back on our screens after two long years, with Tchéky Karyo back as the retired police officer Julien Baptiste.

While most of the action from season 1 was set in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, this time around there is a brand new location.

So, where is Baptiste filmed and what city is it set in? Find out everything about the BBC drama…

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2
Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2. Picture: BBC

Where was Baptiste season 2 filmed?

Filming for Baptiste season 2 originally began in Budapest back in February 2020.

But production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and resumed again in the summer last year.

As well as a new location, there is also a new actress in the form of Fiona Shaw aka Killing Eve's Carolyn Martens.

Fiana plays British Ambassador Emma Chambers whose family mysteriously disappears, prompting the authorities to call in the missing persons expert, Julien Baptiste.

Baptiste was mostly filmed in Budapest
Baptiste was mostly filmed in Budapest. Picture: BBC

The official BBC synopsis reads:

"When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

“However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

“Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Baptiste kicks off on Sunday 18th July at 9pm, with all episodes available on iPlayer that day.

Actor Tchéky said: "The story they [Jack & Harry Williams] have written for the second series is so bold, it questions our society and our relationships with others with a strong and accurate sense of judgement.

"I was excited to be challenged this way and to carry this ambitious story on my shoulders."

