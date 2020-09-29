Where is new drama Life filmed? Locations in Manchester revealed

What are the filming locations for BBC's new drama Life? Here's what we know...

The BBC is back with a brand new drama which is sure to grip the nation.

Written by Mike Bartlett, the six-part series which follows the stories of the residents in a large house in Manchester divided into flats.

The official synopsis of Life reads: “As each of the four separate, relatable yet surprising strands unfold, they tell a larger story about what happens when we decide to step out of our own personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives.

The star-studded cast features the likes of Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman, Dr Who star Peter Davison and Trauma’s Adrian Lester.

Life is filmed across Manchester. Picture: BBC

But where was the drama filmed? Here’s what we know about the filming the locations of Life.

Where is BBC’s Life filmed?

Life was shot in and around Manchester last year before the pandemic.

Viewers will notice many of the city’s landmarks, especially the Manchester skyline featuring the Beetham Tower Hilton, John Rylands Library. Town Hall and The Bridgewater Hall.

Liverpool-born Alison Steadman, who plays 70-year-old Gail, returned to her northern roots to film the series.

She said about Life: “You might be living in close proximity, but it’s quite a normal thing where you go, ‘Oh hi,’ when you bump into your neighbours and then you don’t say anything else, so you don’t really know what’s going on with each other’s lives.”

Life is airing on BBC One this autumn. Picture: BBC

Writer Mike Bartlett also said: “This show is all about a group of remarkable characters with unexpected desires and hidden secrets, in search of something beyond their everyday lives. It’s just wonderful to have this fantastic cast to tell those stories, and to be working again with Drama Republic for the BBC.”

BBC One executive producer Ben Irving also described it as “a beautiful, tender, funny, and unexpected emotional rollercoaster of a show.”

You can watch Life at 9pm starting on Tuesday September 29 on BBC One, or catch up on iPlayer straight afterwards.

