Is new drama Life a Doctor Foster spin-off?

29 September 2020, 20:00

Is Belle from Life the same person as Anna from Doctor Foster? Here’s what we know about the spin off…

Get ready to cancel all your Tuesday evening plans for the next few weeks, because BBC is airing brand new drama Life.

Based on the lives of four characters living in a house of flats in Manchester, the synopsis reads: “As each of the four separate, relatable yet surprising strands unfold, they tell a larger story about what happens when we decide to step out of our own personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives.

“LIFE explores love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between.”

But how is Life connected to Doctor Foster? And are the characters the same? Find out everything…

Life focusses on the lives of four people living in a house of flats
Life focusses on the lives of four people living in a house of flats. Picture: BBC

Is BBC’s Life a Doctor Foster spin-off?

Life is set in the same universe as Doctor Foster.

One of the characters which the series centres around is GP Gemma Foster's neighbour Anna, who is played by The Crown's Victoria Hamilton.

Read More: New Downton Abbey film: Jim Carter confirms cast have already read the script for sequel

Doctor Foster fans will remember Anna left her ex-husband Neil after he cheated on her with Gemma (Suranne Jones).

Victoria Hamilton plays Belle in Life
Victoria Hamilton plays Belle in Life. Picture: BBC

In life, Anna has since changed her name to Belle and is trying to rebuild her life away from her ex.

But Neil is set to make an appearance later in the series, with Adam James reprising his role.

Writer Mike Bartlett has since explained why he decided to base a new series on Anna, saying: "In the last series of Doctor Foster, Anna split up with Neil and moved away.

“But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end. In Life we find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city.

"It's one of four story strands that make up the series, the other three being new, completely different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our everyday lives. It might share a universe with Doctor Foster but Life is a whole world of its own."

Will Suranne Jones appear in Life?

Suranne Jones will not be appearing as Gemma in Life, as this series focuses on Anna’s life away from Parminster,

But the star-studded cast includes the likes of Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Peter Davison (Doctor Who) and Adrian Lester (Trauma).

Now Read: Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: confirmed celebrities for the ITV show

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Life is airing on BBC One this autumn

How many episodes are there of new drama Life?

The full cast of BBC's Life revealed

Who is in the cast of Life and where have you seen them before?
Life is filmed in Manchester

Where is new drama Life filmed? Locations in Manchester revealed
How to follow the Bake Off contestants on social media

Great British Bake Off 2020: Find all the contestant's Instagram accounts
Gino D'ACampo almost told a very X Rated story on This Morning

Philip Schofield shuts down Gino D'ACampo as he begins X-rated story about chocolate spread

This Morning

Trending on Heart

These words could die out in the next generation

Sozzled and kerfuffle among list of words which could die out within years, research finds

Lifestyle

These succulent Christmas trees are so cute

These succulent Christmas Trees are the new festive trend everyone loves

Christmas

There are a shortage of flu jabs in the UK

Flu vaccine shortage 2020: Is the flu jab running out in the UK?

News

Les and Janice Battersby actors Vicky Entwistle and Bruce Jones reunted

Coronation Street's Les and Janice Battersby share emotional reunion after 10 years
The Green Home Energy Grant scheme was unveiled by Rishi Sunak

Applications for £5,000 home improvement voucher open tomorrow

News