Belgravia cast: All the stars of ITV’s new period drama - from Tamsin Greig to Richard Goulding

The creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes is back with a brand-new period drama Belgravia based on his novel of the same name.

But as viewers sit down to watch an intriguing “story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century”, here’s who’s starring in the show.

Who is in the cast of Belgravia?

Tamsin Greig as Anne Trenchard

Tasmin is playing Anne Trenchard who is described as a ‘clever, strong woman but not a bully’.

As the daughter of a country teacher, she ‘straddles the class divide’, but is hiding a dark secret about her daughter.

Tamsin is a 53-year-old English actress and comedian from Maidstone in Kent.

She has previously starred in sitcom Black Books, Green Wing and Friday Night Dinner.

Her performance in Green Wing won her "Best Comedy Performance" in the 2005 Royal Television Society Awards and she was also nominated for Best Female Comedy Performance for Friday Night Dinner in both 2012 and 2015.

In theatre, she also won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in Much Ado About Nothing.

Philip Glenister as James Trenchard

Philip’s character James Trenchard is described as a ‘social climber’, who made his way to the top.

Born in Harrow, Middlesex, Phillip has worked as a TV presenter presenting shows such as Channel 4’s For The Love Of Cars.

When it comes to his acting career, the 57-year-olf played DCI Gene Hunt on BBC's Life Of Mars and its sequel Ashes To Ashes.

Richard Goulding as Oliver Trenchard

As the spoilt son of Phillip and Anne, Richard’s character Oliver is defined as shallow and greedy.

As for Richard himself, the 40-year-old is a British actor, best known for playing Prince Harry in the 2014 stage play King Charles III, as well as in 2016 television series The Windsors.

Richard also played Tomothy in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat and in 2019, he played Boris Johnson in Channel 4's Brexit: The Uncivil War.

Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard

Alice Eve plays Oliver’s wife Susan, who is almost as desperate to climb the social ladder as James.

Before joining the cast of Belgravia, London-born Alice, 38, starred in She's Out Of My League, Sex And The City 2, Before We Go and Criminal.

She also plays Mary Walker on Netflix's Iron Fist and has appeared in music videos including Sir Paul McCartney's Queenie Eye and Rixton's Hotel Ceiling.

Emily Reid as Sophie Trenchard

The daughter of Anne and James is played by Emily Reid.

She has previously starred in a long list of feature films and theatre productions such as A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2016. This is Emily’s first big role on television.

Dame Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Brockenhurst

Dame Harriet Walter DBE is playing Duchess of Brockenhurst who is described as ‘a clever woman and a talented artist’ but her grief for her late son has ruled her life.

As for Harriett, at 69-years-old, she has starred in movies including Sense And Sensibility, The Governess, Villa Des Roses and Atonement.

She also worked on Downton Abbey and was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2011 for services to drama.

Tom Wilkinson as Peregrine, Earl of Brockenhurst

72-year-old Tom Wilkinson is playing the Earl of Brockenhurst is ‘a typical aristocrat who has lived his life according to an accepted code.

Tom is a Bafta winner and a two-time Oscar nominee who has been in blockbusters such as Michael Clayton, In The Bedroom and Full Monty.

He has starred in The Kennedys, Eskimo Day and John Adams, for which he won a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

Jeremy Neumark Jones as Lord Bellasis

As the son of the Earl and Countess of Brockenhurst, Lord Bellasis has everything life could offer, but is a man ‘determined to go his own way in life’.

The actor who plays him, Jeremy Neumark Jones is known for his roles in Jezebel (2012), Denial (2016) and Jekyll & Hyde (2015).

Who else is in the cast of Belgravia?

The star-studded cast also includes Saskia Reeves (Luther), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Diana Hardcastle (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Jack Bardoe, Bronagh Gallagher, Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers) and Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner).