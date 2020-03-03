This Morning viewers brand coronavirus interview 'awkward' as self-isolated family interviewed through living room window

Alice Beer interviewed the family through their living room window. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The interview was relentlessly mocked on social media, with many calling it 'pointless'.

Today's episode of This Morning has an interesting segment where Alice Beer headed up north to interview a family who have been instructed to self-isolate following a holiday to a coronavirus hotspot.

Based in the Wirral, the family's mum, Lorraine spoke to the reporter about their unfortunate situation, but they hilariously did it through their living room window.

The family were interviewed by Alice through their window. Picture: ITV

Alice was stood outside in their house's driveway as the family were all perched in the window, gazing out at the cameras.

Lorraine was facing away from the window on a separate FaceTime call live to the This Morning studios, who explained the family's scenario in more detail.

As the family were questioned on how they felt, Lorraine stated that none of them felt slightly ill: "we're all completely fine and have none of the symptoms!"

She continued: "Initially it [being quarantined] was quite nice but now the novelty has worn off, we feel like caged up animals!"

Alice Beer spoke to eldest daughter Niamh who had to move out. Picture: ITV

Fans of This Morning discussed the segment on Twitter, with many comparing the family to zoo animals, as one said: "they look like they're in the zoo, I'm crying".

Another added: "Human zoo in the Wirral".

Alice was then joined by the family's eldest child, Niamh, who wasn't allowed in her own house and had to "move out" cause she didn't go on the holiday with the rest of her family.

She explained "I've been bringing them food deliveries" as the camera panned to two Tesco bags left by their front door.

And it wasn't just Niamh who was a stressed sibling, as middle child, son Jonny had to spend his 17th birthday on Sunday quarantined inside his own house.

Lorraine was speaking to the TV via a video chat. Picture: ITV

Lorraine explained: "The kids are a bit argumentative with us, Jonny is desperate to go back to school and is extremely worried about falling behind at school.

"His A-levels are coming up and they're emailing him the work home but he needs to attend classes to fully understand the curriculum".

This Morning viewers couldn't believe how "awkward" the interview was, with many questioning why Alice Beer needed to be stood outside their window, and they hadn't just done a Skype call with the family.