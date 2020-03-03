Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £85 floral midi dress from & Other Stories

3 March 2020, 09:28

Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories
Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories. Picture: Instagram/& Other Stories

This Morning star Holly Willoughby looks incredible today...

Holly Willoughby has welcomed the unexpected sunny weather with the ultimate Spring dress on This Morning today.

The crepe midi features an allover floral print with a square neckline, puff shoulders and side slit.

It also has a smocking panel at the back and a concealed side zipper.

Made by one of the 39-year-old's favourite brands & Other Stories, the outfit costs £85 and also comes in Leopard Print.

The mum-of-three's staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi are priced at £535.

After posting her look on Instagram, one follower wrote: "Gorgeous 💜" while a second said: "Love your dress and hair, gorgeous holly x".

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's amazing reaction to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal, Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

Holly Willoughby's dress is £85 from & Other Stories
Holly Willoughby's dress is £85 from & Other Stories. Picture: & Other Stories

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas."The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The woman's article about her discovery has gone viral

Woman stunned to find out her ex is dating Lady Gaga on Instagram
Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram

Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss as she reveals she flies first class
The pair have decided to end their relationship but insist there is no bad feeling

Love Island finalists Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard announce split after seven months
The star has denied the claims

Peter Andre denies refusing to touch any of his fans over fear of contracting the coronavirus
Simon Thomas speaks to Fearne Cotton for the first episode of his new podcast

Simon Thomas explains what he learnt about forgiveness after loss of his wife

Trending on Heart

EastEnders fans were shocked by Kat Slater's confession

EastEnders spoilers: Viewers shocked as Kat Slater reveals she hasn’t seen daughter Zoe Slater in 15 years

TV & Movies

Schools closures of up to three months, emergency laws and event cancellations a possibility to stop coronavirus death toll, PM says

School closures of up to three months, emergency laws and event cancellations a possibility to stop coronavirus death toll, PM says

Lifestyle

James Bond coins have been released by the Royal Mint

Royal Mint unveils new James Bond coin collection which could be worth £150

Lifestyle

A toilet timer is now being sold on Amazon

You can now get a 'toilet timer' for people who spend too long on the loo

Lifestyle

Alice Beer interviewed the family through their living room window

This Morning viewers brand coronavirus interview 'awkward' as self-isolated family interviewed through living room window

This Morning

Tesco have released a statement about the incident

Tesco blocks over 600,000 Clubcard accounts after scammers attempt to steal points

Lifestyle