Holly Willoughby collaborates with Marks & Spencer for her fifth ‘Holly Loves’ fashion edit, here’s what we know so far

21 June 2019, 12:30

Holly Willoughby's new M&S edit will drop soon
Holly Willoughby's new M&S edit will drop soon. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has announced the release of her fifth fashion edit with M&S.

The This Morning presenter has collaborated with the brand four times before, with a range of fashionable items that flew off the shelves.

Now, Holly Willoughby, 38, has a new Holly Loves edit on the way, and fans can’t wait.

Phillip Schoifled’s co-star announced the news on her Instagram, leaving fans questioning when the collection will be out and what will be included in it.

Here’s what we know so far:

When is Holly Willoughby M&S collection out?

Holly Loves will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: “So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!’

What is in Holly Willoughby’s M&S collection?

Holly Willoughby's collection will me out on the 18th July
Holly Willoughby's collection will me out on the 18th July. Picture: Instagram

While the collection hasn’t be revealed yet, M&S shared some sneak peeks of the pieces on their Instagram during the press preview event.

From what we can see, the collection includes a green khaki jumpsuit, an across the body leather bag, as well as a black and white floral print making several appearances throughout the range.

One of the pieces we’ve been lucky enough to see Holly wearing is a shirt style midi dress, with a black and white floral print, and a sweet Peter Pan collar.

What has Holly Willoughby said about the new collection?

The press preview shared a sneak peek from the collection
The press preview shared a sneak peek from the collection. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Hello! about the collection, Holly said: “It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe.

“I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves. You'll get those dresses that are your 'go to' dresses, like the one I'm wearing, that you'll find in your wardrobe and go, 'Right I'm going to put that on today’.”

She went on to add: “What's nice about this collection as well is that it's a real summer capsule collection, everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her latest honest post about parenthood

Stacey Solomon explains why she hasn't left the house in a month in honest post
Miranda Kerr got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010

When was Miranda Kerr married to Orlando Bloom, and how many kids does Katy Perry's fiancé have with the model?
Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Spiderman: Far From Home

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal, who's the Spiderman actor's wife and what are his biggest movies?
Fans are calling for Carrie Fisher to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Has anyone been removed in the past? Fans petition to get Carrie Fisher added

News

The This Morning presenter told the guest that her nose was still wonky

Phillip Schofield's savage jibe at woman who faked depression for an NHS nose job has viewers in stitches

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Gemma Winter is set for a terrifying labour

What will happen to Gemma Winter's babies? Coronation Street fans fear baby death story line

TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has several body tattoos

Love Island 2019 contestants' tattoos: From Maura's bum ink to Michael's body tats

TV & Movies

The form has angered people across the UK

School asked pupils to vote for the "best looking" students and parents are furious

Lifestyle

Hollyoaks could be facing a tough future

Hollyoaks 'could face AXE' after losing almost half its viewers

TV & Movies

Stranger Things series 3

Netflix release new Stranger Things season 3 trailer - and it looks EPIC

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows

Jeremy Kyle will ‘return to ITV’ with two new shows following guest’s death

TV & Movies