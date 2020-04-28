Belgravia series 2: Is the drama returning for another season?

Is Belgravia returning for a second season? Picture: ITV

Will there be another series of Belgravia? And when is it set to air? Find out everything...

It’s safe to say the first series of Belgravia has us all gripped.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Downton Abbey producer Julian Fellowes, the period drama follows the scandal of those living in the upper tier of society.

The story focuses on the Trenchards, a wealthy family who accept an invitation to attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond where their whole lives change.

But with the first series coming to a dramatic end after six episodes, fans have been left questioning when the next season will air…

Alice Eve starred as Susan Trenchard in Belgravia. Picture: ITV

Will there be a Belgravia series 2?

It’s good news for Belgravia fans, because it’s been reported a sequel to the ITV drama could be in the mix.

A TV insider told The Sun: "'Belgravia' got respectable viewing figures when it aired in the UK. But getting a good response in the US is almost as important.

"That is why all those involved with the show are secretly trying to think of a way to create a sequel."

However, creator Julian Fellowes previously revealed he doesn’t know whether he will make another series.

What secrets are Susan and Oliver keeping locked?#Belgravia 🎩 Concludes tonight at 9pm on @ITV and @ITVHub pic.twitter.com/FhFlcv6GLI — ITV (@ITV) April 19, 2020

The series, set in 19th century London, ran for six episodes and told the whole story of his novel of the same name.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk at the series launch earlier this year, he explained: "For me, this is a completed story.”

He then admitted the all star cast - which includes Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister and Alice Eve - doesn't necessarily agree.

Julian added: “Although whenever I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently, so I'm not sure that we know that definitive answer to that really.

“We'll have to see if anyone wants anymore."

Belgravia was a big ratings hit on ITV. Picture: ITV

What is Belgravia about?

Belgravia tells the story of the Trenchard family, who have recently ascended to the aristocratic society.

James Trenchard is a social climber who became one of the Duke of Wellington's main suppliers in the lead up to the battle of Waterloo.

The drama begins at a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 which sets in motion a series of events that have consequences for decades.

Fast forward to 25 years later to 1840, where Anne and James Trenchard's lives are tangled up with the Brockenhursts.

How can I watch series 1 of Belgravia?

All 6 episodes of Belgravia are available on ITV Player, as well as Amazon Prime.

