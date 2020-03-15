Where was Belgravia filmed? Locations for ITV’s period drama including Moray Place in Edinburgh and Bath

ITV's drama Belgravia was not actually filmed in London, but Scotland instead.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is bringing us a new drama set in the upmarket Belgravia area of London in the 1840s.

But while the beautiful drama was intended to look as similar to 19th century Belgravia as possible, it was actually filmed across many locations.

Where was ITV’s Belgravia filmed?

Belgravia was actually filmed across 107 locations. The main set was at Moray Place in Edinburgh, while other locations included Bath, Northumberland and London.

Belgravia was filmed in Edinburgh. Picture: PA Images

Ahead of its premiere, Director John Alexander explained: “One of the biggest challenges was the fact the drama is set in Belgravia, a very distinct part of London with stucco buildings and very grand architecture.

“There is no way you could film there because it’s now full of embassies and high security, so to find that world was a challenge. It led us around the country to locate other similar squares.”

He continued: “The best we found was Moray Place in Edinburgh. The problem is that it is sandstone rather than the brilliant whites of Belgravia. But as it was the best location we had, we had to deal with that and created the white appearance through CGI.

“You are always nervous when you’re a hostage to fortune in that way, but I think it looks brilliant.”

Other Scottish locations included the stately homes of Hopetoun and Manderston.

Filming for Belgravia in Moray Place. Picture: PA Images

What is Belgravia about?

The story begins 25 years earlier on 15 June 1815, the night before Napoleon’s battle against the Duke of Wellington at Waterloo.

Julian Fellowes originally published Belgravia as a novel in 2016 and has adapted it for TV himself.

The synopsis reads: “Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century.

“When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest postcode.”

Tamsin Greig filming scenes for Belgravia. Picture: PA Images

Who is in the cast of Belgravia?

Belgravia stars the likes of Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter, Alice Eve and Philip Glenister.

Other cast members include Tara Fitzgerald, Ella Purnell, Richard Goulding, James Fleet , Adam James, Paul Ritter and Saskia Reeves.