What year was Belgravia set in?

When is ITV's Belgravia filmed and is it a true story? Here's everything you need to know...

Belgravia is a new historical drama based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Downton Abbey producer Julian Fellowes.

But as we settle down to watch another episode of the cosy Sunday night show, fans have been asking what year Belgravia is set in. Well, find out everything…

Belgravia is set in the affluent London district in the 1840s.

Billed as “a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century”, it focuses on the Trenchard family.

The drama starts at the ball of the Duchess of Richmond, held on the eve of the Battle of Quatre Bras - a precursor to the Battle of Waterloo - in 1815.

And the events of that evening affect the families of its attendees for decades to come as secrets unravel through Belgravia in the 1840s.

Is Belgravia based on a true story?

Belgravia is not a true story, but is adapted from Julian Fellowes 2016 novel which is based around real-life events.

The drama's first episode is set in Brussels on the 15 June in 1815, when the Duchess of Richmond's Ball took place.

This ball did actually happen, and went down in history as many of the attendees left the party to prepare for battle against Napoleon under the instruction of the Duke of Wellington.

Julian said of the event: "Wellington felt that the sort of spirits of the town were sinking a bit, and he asked the Duchess of Richmond — who was a big pal of his — would she give a ball, and raise the sense that the British were completely confident."

He added: "They didn't care, they weren't worried, you know, whatever Napoleon might plan, they were giving a ball."

It's thought that officers didn't even change out of their party wear before they went off to battle to Quatre Bras.

Another historical fact kept in the drama is the invention of afternoon tea by the Duchess of Bedford.

Executive producer Gareth Neame told History Extra: "There's room for only a few bits of historical detail, but just by seeing those you think.

"Who would have thought that the Duchess of Bedford [1783–1857] invented the institution of afternoon tea in the 1840s?"

