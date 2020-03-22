Belgravia: What is The Magician and why does Philip Glenister's character James Trenchard have the nickname?

22 March 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 22 March 2020, 20:01

What is The Magician in Belgravia? James Trenchard's nickname explained...

Five years after the last episode of Downton Abbey, ITV’s new period drama Belgravia has filled the void. 

Julian Fellowes’ latest series follows the Trenchards, a wealthy family who accept an invitation to attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond where their whole lives change. 

But after the first episode aired, viewers have been left questioning why Phillip Gleinster’s character James Trenchard is known as The Magician. Here’s everything you need to know… 

What is The Magician in Belgravia?

Philip Glenister's character, James Trenchard, is known as 'The Magician'.

This is because he provides military equipment to Wellington's troops, and can seemingly make supplies such as food and ammunition appear out of thin air.  

Read More: Where was Belgravia filmed? Locations for ITV’s period drama including Moray Place in Edinburgh and Bath

While, he started out as a London market trader, effectively making a name for himself during the war against Napoleon. And due to his success supplying the British army during the Battle of Waterloo, he and his family are able to climb the social ladder and become affluent members of society.

In years following the Battle of Waterloo, he’s since joined the Cubitt brothers in building a new area of London for the rich: Belgravia.

But viewers will know that the Trenchard family are hiding a dark secret, which is set to come out in coming episodes and throw James’ plans for his family into disarray. 

Read More: Belgravia cast: All the stars of ITV’s new period drama - from Tamsin Greig to Richard Goulding

What else has has Philip Glenister been in?

Born in February 1963, Phillip Glenister has been in the TV business for other 30 years after making his debut in 1991 in the TV series Minder.

He has since appeared in shows such as Outcast, State of Play, the film Calendar Girls. 

Phillip might be best known for his role as police detective Gene Hunt in the hit series Life on Mars and its sequel, Ashes to Ashes. 

Belgravia continues at 9pm on ITV every Sunday.

Read More: Who is Belgravia's Tamsin Greig, how old is she and what has the Anne Trenchard actress been in before?

