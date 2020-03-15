Who is Belgravia's Tamsin Greig, how old is she and what has the Anne Trenchard actress been in before?

Belgravia's Tamsin Greig is already a TV star, appearing in shows such as Friday Night Dinner.

From the creator of Downton Abbey, brand new ITV drama Belgravia delves into London's upper class society life in the 19th Century.

Based on Julian Fellowes’ novel of the same name, it showcases a mix of "intrigue and dynamic power struggles."

And taking the lead role, actress Tamsin Greig is playing Anne Trenchard described as a ‘clever, strong woman but not a bully’.

But who is Tamsin Greig and what else has she starred in? Here’s everything you need to know...

Tamsin Greig is playing Anne Trenchard in Belgravia. Picture: ITV

Who is Tamsin Greig and how old is she?

Tamsin Margaret Mary Greig is a 53-year-old English actress and comedian born in Maidstone, Kent.

She graduated with a first in Drama and Theatre Arts from the University of Birmingham in 1988.

She began her acting career in early 1990 and is known for her work in theatre and comedy roles.

Tamsin is married to the actor Richard Leaf and the pair have three children.

Tamsin Greig plays mum Jackie in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

What else has Tamsin Greig been in?

Tamsin’s biggest roles include playing Fran Katzenjammer in Black Books, Dr Caroline Todd in Green Wing, Beverly Lincoln in the British-American sitcom Episodes and Jackie in the Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

She has also had parts in Love Soup, the 2009 BBC version of Jane Austen's Emma, and the 2010 film version of Tamara Drewe.

As an acclaimed stage actress, Tamsin won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2007 for her role in Much Ado About Nothing, and was nominated again in 2011 and 2015 for her roles in The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

