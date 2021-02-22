Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier is now a mum after welcoming daughter

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med season one has grown up a lot since her time on the show.

**Warning Below Deck Mediterranean season one spoilers below**

If you’re ready for another reality show to get stuck into, E4 have got you covered with Below Deck Med.

The first season of the Below Deck spin off originally aired all the way back in 2016, and follows the life of a group of yachties.

And one crew member who became an instant hit with fans, was Hannah Ferrier who stayed on as Chief Stewardess for another four series’.

But after leaving her yachting life behind last year, Hannah has now become a mum and welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Josh Roberts.

The 34-year-old gave birth to little Ava Grace in October 2020 and often shares adorable photos of the tot on her Instagram page.

While not much is known about Hannah’s other half, the pair met in Sydney after she returned home from filming Below Deck.

Announcing her baby news last year, Hannah said: "Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October.

Hannah Ferrier starred on Below Deck. Picture: Bravo

"She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever 💗.”

This comes after the reality star revealed she was expecting in June, sharing that she was five months pregnant at the time.

She posted a photo cradling her baby bump, along with the caption: "You are already my favourite adventure 💗.”

In November, Hannah also announced she had got engaged in a post on Instagram which read: “And then there were three... and a ring.”

When asked about her wedding plans, the Below Deck star said she is in no rush to tie the knot any time soon.

She said: “We have, but we always have two glasses of wine, plan the wedding and then fall asleep.

“Then we won’t talk about it for two weeks, until we have two more glasses of wine– it goes around in circles.”