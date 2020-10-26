The Sister cast: Who is Bertie Carvel and what else has he been in?

Bertie Carvel plays Bob in The Sister. Picture: ITV/BBC/PA Images

Is Bertie Carvel married and who did he play in Dr Foster? Here’s what we know...

ITV is back with a brand new thriller to get your teeth stuck into this Halloween.

Based on Luther creator Neil Cross’ book, Burial, the four-part drama promises to be full of murder, intrigue, deception and perhaps even some ghosts.

The story follows Nathan (played by Russell Tovey), who is hiding a terrible secret from his past.

However, a decade into his new marriage with wife Holly (Amrita Acharia), Nathan is visited by mysterious Bob (Bertie Carvel) who threatens to expose the skeletons in his closet.

Bertie Carvel played Simon in Doctor Foster. Picture: BBC

So, as we watch the horror unfold, who is actor Bertie Carvel and what do we know about his career?

How old is Bertie Carvel?

Bertie Carvel is 43-years-old and comes from Marylebone in London.

He is best known for his lengthy stage career and won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical.

In March 2013, he reprised the role on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre and won Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

He also played Enrico in Damned By Despair at the National Theatre, and won another Olivier Award for his role as Rupert Murdoch in the play Ink by James Graham.

What TV shows has Bertie Carvel been in?

Drama fans will recognise Bertie as Simon, the unfaithful husband of Suranne Jones's title character in the BBC One thriller series Doctor Foster.

Bertie’s other credits include The Wrong Mans, Babylon, Doctor Who, Sherlock, Bombshell, Hawking, The Crimson Petal and the White, Money and Midsomer Murders.

Bertie Carvel is married to Sally Scott. Picture: PA Images

The actor appeared as Bamatabois in the film Les Misérables and starred as Jonathan Strange in the BBC One adaptation of Susanna Clarke's novel Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

He also played Nick Clegg in the Channel 4 drama Coalition.

Is Bertie Carvel married?

The actor is notoriously private about his home life. But Bertie married actress Sally Scott, who played Samantha Cameron in Coalition, in 2019.

The pair reportedly welcomed their first child in May 2020.

