The Sister cast: Who is Bertie Carvel and what else has he been in?

26 October 2020, 20:13

Bertie Carvel plays Bob in The Sister
Bertie Carvel plays Bob in The Sister. Picture: ITV/BBC/PA Images

Is Bertie Carvel married and who did he play in Dr Foster? Here’s what we know...

ITV is back with a brand new thriller to get your teeth stuck into this Halloween.

Based on Luther creator Neil Cross’ book, Burial, the four-part drama promises to be full of murder, intrigue, deception and perhaps even some ghosts.

The story follows Nathan (played by Russell Tovey), who is hiding a terrible secret from his past.

However, a decade into his new marriage with wife Holly (Amrita Acharia), Nathan is visited by mysterious Bob (Bertie Carvel) who threatens to expose the skeletons in his closet.

Bertie Carvel played Simon in Doctor Foster
Bertie Carvel played Simon in Doctor Foster. Picture: BBC

So, as we watch the horror unfold, who is actor Bertie Carvel and what do we know about his career?

Read More: The Sister cast: Who is in the ITV thriller and where have you seen them before?

How old is Bertie Carvel?

Bertie Carvel is 43-years-old and comes from Marylebone in London.

He is best known for his lengthy stage career and won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical.

In March 2013, he reprised the role on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre and won Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

He also played Enrico in Damned By Despair at the National Theatre, and won another Olivier Award for his role as Rupert Murdoch in the play Ink by James Graham.

What TV shows has Bertie Carvel been in?

Drama fans will recognise Bertie as Simon, the unfaithful husband of Suranne Jones's title character in the BBC One thriller series Doctor Foster.

Bertie’s other credits include The Wrong Mans, Babylon, Doctor Who, Sherlock, Bombshell, Hawking, The Crimson Petal and the White, Money and Midsomer Murders.

Bertie Carvel is married to Sally Scott
Bertie Carvel is married to Sally Scott. Picture: PA Images

The actor appeared as Bamatabois in the film Les Misérables and starred as Jonathan Strange in the BBC One adaptation of Susanna Clarke's novel Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

He also played Nick Clegg in the Channel 4 drama Coalition.

Is Bertie Carvel married?

The actor is notoriously private about his home life. But Bertie married actress Sally Scott, who played Samantha Cameron in Coalition, in 2019.

The pair reportedly welcomed their first child in May 2020.

Now Read: Bette Midler gives first glimpse at Hocus Pocus reunion with cast in full costume

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Sister is on ITV this autumn

How many episodes are there of ITV's The Sister?

The Sister is on ITV this autumn

Where is The Sister filmed? Locations for the ITV drama revealed
The Sister has a star-studded cast

The Sister cast: Who is in the ITV thriller and where have you seen them before?
Maria starred in Borat 2

Who plays Borat's daughter? Maria Bakalova tipped for Oscars for Borat 2
Hugh Laurie stars as Peter Laurence MP in Roadkill

Cast of Roadkill: Who is in the drama with Hugh Laurie and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

This is a game changer for iPhone users!

iPhone users discover hidden button that makes screenshots so much easier

Lifestyle

Can you spot the ghost in less than two minutes?

Tricky haunted house puzzle challenges you to find the ghost in under 90 seconds

Lifestyle

Mum creates own mirrored furniture

Savvy mum creates stylish mirrored furniture for just £60

Lifestyle

Here's how to make toffee apples for Halloween and Bonfire Night

How to make toffee apples and chocolate apples for Halloween and Bonfire Night

Lifestyle

Some children qualify for free school meals during term time

What is the free school meals criteria and who is entitled to them?

Lifestyle