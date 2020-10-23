Bette Midler gives first glimpse at Hocus Pocus reunion with cast in full costume

The Hocus Pocus cast have reunited for a special reason. Picture: Instagram/Disney

Sarah Jessica Parker has also shared photos from the very special Hocus Pocus comeback.

Hocus Pocus fans are in for a treat, as Bette Midler has now given fans a sneak peak of the reunion.

27 years after the original Disney film hit our screens, stars Bette, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are coming together ‘for one night only.’

On October 31 - the eve of Halloween - the three ladies will reunite for the ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ in aid of Bette’s nonprofit organisation New York Restoration Project.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, a photo sees Bette, Kathy and Sarah in full costume all ready for the big day.

She wrote: "Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker@kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!

"'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP#nyrphulaween."

And it looks like anyone will be able to watch, as the actress also confirmed that the event will be broadcast online.

Answering a UK fan, she replied: "Borders be damned! It's a virtual event, you can watch from anywhere!"

Plenty of other followers were also quick to comment, as one wrote: "wow i've never been more excited for anything ever! thank you for saving my 2020 halloween!"

“Best part of 2020 so far! I can't wait!,” said another, while a third agreed: “The highlight of the YEAR! Cannot wait😆🖤💚🖤”

Sarah also shared her own post on social media, captioning it: "The candle was lit. For the best possible reason.

"In support of @nyrp. We laughed, made mischief and even sang a little song that might be familiar.

"$10 dollar tickets and all details available at www.nyrpshop.org #NYRPHulaween 2020.”

This comes after Bette recently spoke about the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel confirming that she'll be involved.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said: "I can't wait to fly!"

Unfortunately, there's no release date just yet so fans will have to wait patiently for more information.

