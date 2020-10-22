All nine series of One Tree Hill are coming to All4 this month

One Tree Hill will be free to watch in the UK later this month. Picture: Warner Bros. Television

By Alice Dear

It's time to relive the Brooke, Peyton and Lucas love-triangle all over again, and we can't wait.

With more of us staying indoors over the winter months, there is no better time to start a new boxset, or rewatch an old classic.

And as far as old classics go, you can't get much better than One Tree Hill, which will be free to watch in the UK later this month.

That's right, all nine series of the hit drama will be on All4 from October 30, ready for you to binge.

The full nine series will be on All4 from October 30. Picture: Warner Bros. Television

For all the One Tree Hill fans out there, it's the perfect chance to relive arguably the best teen drama out there.

And for those people who have been meaning to watch it but haven't yet, you are in for a treat.

The hit drama follows the lives of Lucas, Peyton, Brooke, Nathan and Hayley in Tree Hill. Picture: Warner Bros. Television

The show is set in a small town called – you guessed it – Tree Hill, and follows the lives of the five main characters; Lucas, Nathan, Peyton, Brooke and Hayley.

The first series starts with half-brothers Lucas and Nathan battling against one another after Lucas joins the high school basketball team.

But it's not only a spot on the same team as Nathan that Lucas wants, it is his girlfriend too – Peyton.

From fires, affairs and murders to stalkers, car crashes and drug overdoses, there isn't a storyline that hasn't been explored, and that's why we love it.

