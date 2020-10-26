The Sister cast: Who is in the ITV thriller and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of The Sister with Russell Tovey and Bertie Carvel? Here’s what we know...

The writer of Luther and Spooks is back with brand new series The Sister which is sure to scare everyone this October.

The four-part murder mystery - created by Neil Cross - is inspired by his 2009 novel Burial and tells the story of Nathan.

According to the synopsis, Nathan “has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: the party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman.”

But his secret is about to come back and haunt him as old acquaintance Bob turns up at his door unexpectedly with terrifying news.

The Sister is on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

ITV states: “Old wounds are suddenly reopened, threatening to tear Nathan's whole world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. And Bob doesn't realise just how far Nathan will go to protect them…”

So, as we prepare to be totally spooked out - who is in the cast of The Sister and what else have they been in?

Russell Tovey plays Nathan

Russell Tovey plays Nathan in The Sister. Picture: ITV

Russell Tovey plays Nathan, who is described as “a man with a terrible secret he’s prayed would stay buried and for which he’s worked hard to make recompense”.

Before landing this role on ITV, viewers will know him for playing werewolf George Sands in the BBC's supernatural drama Being Human.

He also starred in the BBC Three sitcom Him & Her, HBO original series Looking and had a part in Doctor Who.

Other credits include Quantico, The Good Liar and recent drama series Flesh and Blood.

Talking about his role, Russell shared, "The Sister is going to challenge me as an actor more than I’ve ever been challenged before.

“As a web of lies, that he thought was dead and buried, comes back to haunt Nathan, he sinks deeper and deeper into the horror of the event that happened ten years ago."

Bertie Carvel plays Bob Morrow

Bertie Carvel plays Bob Morrow in The Sister. Picture: ITV

Bob is an “unwelcome face” from Nathan’s past who “turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.”

Bertie previously starred in Doctor Foster as cheating husband Simon alongside Suranne Jones.

Before that, he was also in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Les Miserables, Doctor Who, Sherlock, Babylon and The Crimson Petal and the White.

The actor also played Nick Clegg in Channel 4's political drama Coalition.

Amrita Acharia plays Holly Fox

Amrita Acharia plays Holly Fox in The Sister. Picture: ITV

Amrita is back on our screens playing Holly. She is best known for her roles as Irri in the HBO series Game of Thrones and as Dr. Ruby Walker in the ITV series The Good Karma Hospital.

She was longlisted for the 2019 National Television Awards in the Best Drama Performance category for the latter role.

Paul Bazely plays Graham Fox

Paul Bazely plays Graham Fox in The Sister. Picture: ITV

Soap fans will recognise Paul for starring in Emmerdale, Doctors and Holby City.

He also portrayed Troy Ramsbottom in ITV’s Benidorm, while his other TV credits include Making Out, Vanity Fair, The IT Crowd, Heartbeat, and Footballers Wives.

Nina Toussaint-White plays Jackie Hadley

Nina Toussaint-White plays Jackie Hadley in The Sister. Picture: ITV

Nina previously appeared in Casualty and The Bill at the start of her career.

She also played nurse Syd in EastEnders back in 2009, who was a new love interest for Bradley Branning.

Other credits include Primeval, Doctor Who, Holby City and Switch.

Most recently, she played DS Louise Rayburn in Bodyguard starring opposite Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

Simone Ashley plays Elise Fox

Simone Ashley plays Elise Fox in The Sister. Picture: ITV

Simone is best known for her role as Olivia in Netflix original Sex Education.

She has also had roles in Broadchurch and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Amanda Root plays June

Before her role as June, Amanda is best known for her starring role in the 1995 BBC film adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion.

The actress also had roles in British TV comedy All About Me, as Miranda and was the voice of Sophie in The BFG.

