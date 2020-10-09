Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is in the line up?

The line up for Celebrity SAS has been 'revealed'. Picture: Instagram

Who is in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line up? Here's what we know...

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on our screens next years to put the country’s celebrities through their paces.

The series is a spinoff from civilian show SAS: Who Dares Wins, which sees SAS staff recreating the SAS selection process faced by real recruits.

Chief Officer Ant Middleton leads tough challenges, including abseiling, allowing fighting and the most brutal interrogation process.

And this year, bosses have vowed it is going to be ‘the best ever’ with an amazing line up.

So, who is taking part in celebrity SAS? Here’s what we know…

Who is in the Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins line up?

While the official line up is yet to be announced, the rumoured cast is made up of a footballer, Loose Women presenter and Love Island star. Check it out below…

Read More: How old is new EastEnders actress Mica Paris and what did she sing?

Saira Khan

Saira is thought to be swapping her comfy Loose Women chair for one of the toughest challenges on TV.

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke has reportedly signed up to Celebrity SAS. Picture: PA Images

After shooting to fame on Simon Cowell’s The X Factor all the way back in 2008, Alexandra could be coming face to face with another terrifying boss on SAS.

Ore Oduba

He won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, but can he beat the competition on Channel 4?

Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika reportedly signed up to the show 'to prove her strength', with a source telling The Mirror: “Her four kids encouraged her to give the show a whirl. In their eyes it’s really cool. It is the toughest show on TV but everyone who signs up ends up taking so much away with them.

“It’s really fulfilling so when Ulrika was asked, she jumped at the chance.”

Vicky Pattison

Vicky has been on plenty of reality shows such as Masterchef and I’m A Celebrity, but we think this is set to be her most difficult yet.

Jake Quickenden

Another X Factor star, Jake is ready for a brand new challenge on Celebrity SAS.

James Cracknell

He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year, and now James is set to be back on our screens.

Wes Nelson

He’s used to some brutal dumplings on Love Island, but is Wes ready for the physical challenge of Celebrity SAS.

Kieron Dyer

Kieron was a professional football player. Picture: PA Images

Kieron is a former professional footballer who played for Ipswich and Newcastle, so he’s definitely got a competitive nature.

Now Read: Married at First Sight UK season 4: Where are Verity and Jack now?