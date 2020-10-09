Married at First Sight UK season 4: Where are Verity and Jack now?

9 October 2020, 10:53

Verity and Jack starred on Married at First Sight UK season 4
Verity and Jack starred on Married at First Sight UK season 4. Picture: Channel 4

What happened to Verity and Jack after Married at First Sight UK? And are they still friends? Here's what we know about the season three couple...

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens with a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find their Happy Ever After.

But as we get to know Shareen and David and Michelle and Owen over the next few weeks, viewers have been wondering what happened to the couples from season four.

And one pairing which hit the headlines last year was Verity and Jack, who were seemingly the perfect match when they got married in December 2018.

So, what happened to Verity and Jack and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Verity and Jack starred met on Married at First Sight UK season 4
Verity and Jack starred met on Married at First Sight UK season 4. Picture: Channel 4

Where are Verity and Jack from Married at First Sight UK season 4 now?

Things didn’t start off well for these two as Jack’s dad Mark made some very derogatory comments about Verity’s physical appearance, which he later apologised for.

Read More: Married at First Sight UK 2020: Do the couples really get married?

Despite this, the couple seemed to get on really well and were well on their way to becoming the first successful pairing of the show.

Unfortunately, Jack ended up dumping Verity after three months together, admitting at the time: “The last time I saw Verity was two weeks ago where I decided that we left it there and go our separate ways.

“It was hard making that decision and seeing someone get hurt. She is such an amazing girl, but I didn’t have that connection, that missing jigsaw puzzle, unfortunately we didn’t have that.”

Jack then later told Closer that they did “pleasure each other” during their marriage.

He said: "I've had a lot of stick for my no-sex rule - there's this assumption that it was because I didn't find Verity attractive, especially when I told my friends that I fancied her personality.

"I think Verity is a good looking girl."

Regardless of his comments, according to the Mirror, the pair remained close after filming and still hang out together.

Office manager Verity, and IT consultant Jack currently both live in London and while they might not be romantically linked, a life long friendship is all we can hope for at this point!

