How to watch every series of Married at First Sight UK online

6 October 2020, 19:06

Here's how to catch up on all the other series' of Married at First Sight UK
Here's how to catch up on all the other series' of Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

How can I watch series’ one, two, three and four of Married at First Sight UK online? Find out here!

Married at First Sight UK is airing its fifth series on Channel 4 this October, with two couples hoping to find their happy ever after.

The show sees a panel of experts match singletons Michelle, Owen, Shareen and David based on the information given to them.

The team includes Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson, as well as leading UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

So as we sit down to watch the drama unfold, where can you watch seasons one, two, three and four of the show online?

Married at First Sight UK season five is airing on Channel 4
Married at First Sight UK season five is airing on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

How can I watch the old Married at First Sight UK seasons online?

All the Married at First Sight UK seasons are available to watch on Channel 4’s catch up service All4.

Meanwhile, series’ four and five of Married at First Sight Australia are also available to watch on All4, as well as a few of the American version.

Back to the new season of MAFS UK and the trailer looks as though it’s going to bring all the drama you could ask for.

The clip sees couples smiling as they make champagne toasts, before showing the stress of the big day kicking in for others.

Participant Owen says: “She might be absolutely in bits, questioning whether to go through with it or not… fingers crossed she just walks down the aisle.”

The official synopsis also reads: "This new series will follow the couples, from being matched, to getting married, going on honeymoon and beginning their lives as newlyweds just as lockdown hit, putting extra pressure on their fledgling romances.

"The refreshed format charts each couples’ efforts to make life as husband and wife work, before they make a crucial decision - whether to part ways or remain in wedded bliss."

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?

