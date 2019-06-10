Who's in the Big Little Lies cast for season 2? Meryl Streep joins the star-studded line-up

Big Little Lies is back for a second series - but who's in the cast? Picture: Getty

Hit HBO series Big Little Lies has returned for a second series - but who's in the cast this season? Here's the lowdown...

It's been two years since the Monterey Five - Madeline Mackenzie, Celeste Wright, Jane Chapman, Bonnie Carlson and Renata Klein - came into our lives.

Now, the hit HBO series has returned for a second series. Here's who's in this season's cast...

Who plays the Monterey Five?

Reese Witherspoon heads up the star-studded cast, playing Madeline Mackenzie - a feisty mother-of-two who helps out at her local theatre.

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman plays Celeste Wright, a former lawyer whose husband Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgärd) subjected her to physical and verbal abuse, before he was murdered in season 1.

Shailene Woodley plays young mum, Jane, whose son Ziggy was wrongfully accused of bullying in season one.

Bonnie Chapman - aka, Madeline Mackenzie's arch nemesis - is played by the beautiful Zoe Kravitz.

Finally, Laura Dern plays businesswoman Renata Klein.

Who does Meryl Streep play in Big Little Lies season 2?

Last year, it was confirmed that Meryl Streep would be joining the star-studded cast of Big Little Lies.

She plays Perry Wright's mother, who turns up in Monterey to find out more about her son's suspicious fall.

Time will tell if she sides with Celeste, or if she seeks to avenge Perry's death.

Who are the child actors in Big Little Lies?

Twins Max and Josh are played by brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

Bonnie and Nathan's daughter Skye is played by Chloe Coleman.

Madeline and Ed's daughter Chloe is played by Darby Camp, and Maddy's eldest daughter Abigail is played by The Society and Little Women actress, Kathryn Newton.

Five-year-old Ziggy is played by Iain Armitage, who also played Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon.

Renata's daughter Amabella is played by Ivy George.