Who's in the Big Little Lies cast for season 2? Meryl Streep joins the star-studded line-up

10 June 2019, 16:49

Big Little Lies is back for a second series - but who's in the cast?
Big Little Lies is back for a second series - but who's in the cast? Picture: Getty

Hit HBO series Big Little Lies has returned for a second series - but who's in the cast this season? Here's the lowdown...

It's been two years since the Monterey Five - Madeline Mackenzie, Celeste Wright, Jane Chapman, Bonnie Carlson and Renata Klein - came into our lives.

Now, the hit HBO series has returned for a second series. Here's who's in this season's cast...

Who plays the Monterey Five?

Reese Witherspoon heads up the star-studded cast, playing Madeline Mackenzie - a feisty mother-of-two who helps out at her local theatre.

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman plays Celeste Wright, a former lawyer whose husband Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgärd) subjected her to physical and verbal abuse, before he was murdered in season 1.

Shailene Woodley plays young mum, Jane, whose son Ziggy was wrongfully accused of bullying in season one.

Bonnie Chapman - aka, Madeline Mackenzie's arch nemesis - is played by the beautiful Zoe Kravitz.

Finally, Laura Dern plays businesswoman Renata Klein.

Who does Meryl Streep play in Big Little Lies season 2?

Last year, it was confirmed that Meryl Streep would be joining the star-studded cast of Big Little Lies.

She plays Perry Wright's mother, who turns up in Monterey to find out more about her son's suspicious fall.

Time will tell if she sides with Celeste, or if she seeks to avenge Perry's death.

Who are the child actors in Big Little Lies?

Twins Max and Josh are played by brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

Bonnie and Nathan's daughter Skye is played by Chloe Coleman.

Madeline and Ed's daughter Chloe is played by Darby Camp, and Maddy's eldest daughter Abigail is played by The Society and Little Women actress, Kathryn Newton.

Five-year-old Ziggy is played by Iain Armitage, who also played Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon.

Renata's daughter Amabella is played by Ivy George.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Anton Danyluk
Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer who was dumped from the villa first
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard
Sheridan Smith will not feature in the Gavin and Stacey reboot

Sheridan Smith rules herself out of Gavin and Stacey reboot

Anne Hegerty has opened up about her sex life

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty opens up on sex life and money struggles before fame

Trending on Heart

This Ray Ban scam is circulating Instagram

Instagram users warned over Ray-Ban SCAM - here’s how to stop your account being hacked

Lifestyle

Yewande Biala is a scientist who started her degree at the age of 16

What is Yewande Biala's job? The Love Island star's scientist career and degree revealed

Celebrities

Millions of pensioners could lose their TV licenses

Millions of pensioners could lose free TV licence, BBC confirms

Lifestyle

Peter Andre discussed Leaving Neverland while on This Morning earlier today

Peter Andre speaks out on Michael Jackson documentary: 'I don't want to believe it'

Celebrities

A mum has banned her husband from looking after their baby

New mum causes fierce debate after BANNING smoker husband from looking after baby

Lifestyle