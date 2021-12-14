Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after tragic death

David Watson has passed away. Picture: ITV/Instagram

BGT star David Watson was reportedly found dead in his home last week.

Tributes have poured in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after he was found dead in his home.

The 62-year-old from Altrincham, Cheshire, competed on the show 12 times.

Police reportedly broke into the retired NHS worker's home on Thursday after his family said he wasn’t picking up their messages.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

After learning the sad news, Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden took to Instagram with a tribute to the star,

Amanda - who has been a judge on the ITV show since 2007 - said: "So sad to hear that @davidjwatsonbgt has passed away.

"He was always up for a laugh and such a good sport on @bgt. We will miss him."

The official Britain’s Got Talent Instagram also shared a statement reading: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson.

“David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family. ❤️”

David Watson auditioned for BGT 12 times. Picture: ITV

Judge David Walliams added: “David was the loveliest sweetest funniest man. I so looked forward to seeing him on stage every year.

“He was hilarious. There is no BGT without characters like David. We will all miss him. xxx”

BGT fans will remember David first appeared on the show in 2008 with his impersonations of Tony Blair, William Hague and David Blunkett.

Although he didn't make it past the auditions, David never gave up and has since auditioned every year since 2013.

During the 2020 show, David made it to the second round with his magic rainbow act.