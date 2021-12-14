Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after tragic death

14 December 2021, 12:47

David Watson has passed away
David Watson has passed away. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

BGT star David Watson was reportedly found dead in his home last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes have poured in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after he was found dead in his home.

The 62-year-old from Altrincham, Cheshire, competed on the show 12 times.

Police reportedly broke into the retired NHS worker's home on Thursday after his family said he wasn’t picking up their messages.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

After learning the sad news, Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden took to Instagram with a tribute to the star,

Amanda - who has been a judge on the ITV show since 2007 - said: "So sad to hear that @davidjwatsonbgt has passed away.

"He was always up for a laugh and such a good sport on @bgt. We will miss him."

The official Britain’s Got Talent Instagram also shared a statement reading: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson.

“David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family. ❤️”

David Watson auditioned for BGT 12 times
David Watson auditioned for BGT 12 times. Picture: ITV

Judge David Walliams added: “David was the loveliest sweetest funniest man. I so looked forward to seeing him on stage every year.

“He was hilarious. There is no BGT without characters like David. We will all miss him. xxx”

BGT fans will remember David first appeared on the show in 2008 with his impersonations of Tony Blair, William Hague and David Blunkett.

Although he didn't make it past the auditions, David never gave up and has since auditioned every year since 2013.

During the 2020 show, David made it to the second round with his magic rainbow act.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bernice has been married four times on Emmerdale

All of Bernice Blackstock's Emmerdale husbands revealed

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...

Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film
The most shocking soap moments of 2021 revealed

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2021

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?
How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

Trending on Heart

The best board games to play with your family this Christmas

The best board games to play with family this Christmas

Lifestyle

You can swap your home like on The Holiday

You can do a house swap for Christmas exactly like The Holiday

Lifestyle

A TikTok user has shared a clever hack to storing your wrapping paper out of sight (stock images)

The incredible £1.50 hack allows you to store wrapping paper tidily and out of sight

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her in-laws have refused to make her dinner

'My in-laws refuse to cook for me - so I have to take my own food for dinner'

Lifestyle

A woman brings all her kids to parties

Mum of five defends bringing whole family to kids' parties

Lifestyle

Sending a hamper full of festive goodies can be a great gift for loved ones you can't see

Christmas hampers 2021: Vegan, seafood, chocolate, cheese and bakery foodie gifts

Christmas

Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

Paul Hollywood has been working at his girlfriend's pub

Paul Hollywood moonlighting as a pizza chef at his girlfriend's pub

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals family home’s epic Christmas transformation

Celebrities

Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth baby

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Celebrities

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys

Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

Shopping

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period

Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

Royals

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK