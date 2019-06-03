Britain's Got Talent's Marc Spelmann hinted he was 'X' months ago in resurfaced tweet

3 June 2019, 13:04

Marc Spelmann revealed he was the magician X on the final of Britain's Got Talent
Marc Spelmann revealed he was the magician X on the final of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Britain's Got Talent star X revealed he was in fact last year's contestant Marc Spelmann during the 2019 final.

Marc Spelmann may not have won Britain's Got Talent this year, but he sure left the judges, Ant and Dec and the viewers around the UK speechless when he revealed he was the man behind the mysterious character 'X'.

During the final, magician X based his act around the idea of 'hope', before taking his mask off and revealing he was Marc from the talent show's previous series.

Marc was given Ant and Dec's golden buzzer in 2018, however, never made it to the final.

While the person behind 'X' has been speculated for months now, it seems Marc hinted to fans it was him the entire time in a resurfaced tweet.

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent magicians 4MG's key turning trick EXPOSED

Ant and Dec were left speechless when X was revealed as their golden buzzer act from the previous year
Ant and Dec were left speechless when X was revealed as their golden buzzer act from the previous year. Picture: ITV

Back in March, which the Britain's Got Talent auditions started, Marc tweeted on his page: "Can’t believe a year has past, an incredible experience. Wishing everyone auditioning the very best, enjoy the ride x."

The X at the end of the tweet has fans convinced this was a clue Marc was leaving for fans.

One person tweeted the comment following the big reveal, writing: "It was there all along... Amazing."

Another commented: "You sneaky devil you!" while one wrote: "All the signs were there!"

X had kept his identity a secret until the final
X had kept his identity a secret until the final. Picture: ITV

While the reveal left people speechless, X was beaten to the prize money by 89-year-old Colin Thackery, who won the show after leaving people emotional with his performance.

WATCH NOW: The moment Colin Thackery found out he won Britain's Got Talent

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The This Morning studio descended into chaos

This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess
BGT asset

Britain’s Got Talent finalists 4MG’s key trick EXPOSED as you can buy ‘magic key’ online for £9
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

What time does Love Island start tonight, what channel is it on and who’s in the 2019 cast?
David Walliams thinks Amanda Holden always looks 'beautiful'

David Walliams defends Amanda Holden after Britain's Got Talent dress backlash
The new Love Island photos are in

Love Island has officially started as new photos show first coupling up

Trending on Heart

Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old

Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction

Celebrities

The woman claims the oil cleared up her scarring in a matter of months

Woman claims miracle 'glory oil' CLEARED her acne scars in just FOUR MONTHS

Beauty

A mum panicked when she found a black mark in her baby's mouth

Mum horrified as unusual black mark in baby’s mouth turns out to be cardboard

Lifestyle

Cadbury have recalled some of their products over fears they contain Listeria

Cadbury Dairy Milk products urgently recalled over 'DEADLY BACTERIA' concerns

Food & Health

Holly Willoughby is back this week

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral summer dress

Celebrities

Joe Swash has been criticised for his latest Instagram post

New dad Joe Swash accused of 'snubbing' Stacey Solomon by callous trolls

Celebrities