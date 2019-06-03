Britain's Got Talent's Marc Spelmann hinted he was 'X' months ago in resurfaced tweet

Marc Spelmann revealed he was the magician X on the final of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Britain's Got Talent star X revealed he was in fact last year's contestant Marc Spelmann during the 2019 final.

Marc Spelmann may not have won Britain's Got Talent this year, but he sure left the judges, Ant and Dec and the viewers around the UK speechless when he revealed he was the man behind the mysterious character 'X'.

During the final, magician X based his act around the idea of 'hope', before taking his mask off and revealing he was Marc from the talent show's previous series.

Marc was given Ant and Dec's golden buzzer in 2018, however, never made it to the final.

While the person behind 'X' has been speculated for months now, it seems Marc hinted to fans it was him the entire time in a resurfaced tweet.

Ant and Dec were left speechless when X was revealed as their golden buzzer act from the previous year. Picture: ITV

Back in March, which the Britain's Got Talent auditions started, Marc tweeted on his page: "Can’t believe a year has past, an incredible experience. Wishing everyone auditioning the very best, enjoy the ride x."

The X at the end of the tweet has fans convinced this was a clue Marc was leaving for fans.

One person tweeted the comment following the big reveal, writing: "It was there all along... Amazing."

Another commented: "You sneaky devil you!" while one wrote: "All the signs were there!"

X had kept his identity a secret until the final. Picture: ITV

While the reveal left people speechless, X was beaten to the prize money by 89-year-old Colin Thackery, who won the show after leaving people emotional with his performance.

