Britain’s Got Talent judges weep as child pays tribute to ‘missed’ Ant McPartlin

The BGT judges will be left in tears on tomorrow night's launch episode. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

David Walliams described the audition by the students of Flakefleet Primary School from Lancashire as one of the best in Britain's Got Talent history.

Britain's Got Talent returns tomorrow night and it's sure to be a tearjerker with one heartwarming audition leaving the judging panel sobbing.

The performance by students from Lancashire's Flakefleet Primary School resulted in waterworks throughout the theatre.

After their take on Queen's classic track, Don't Stop Me Now, one young girl jumped into Ant McPartlin's arms and whispered: "I've missed you."

A visibly emotional Ant fought back tears as he told her: "I missed you too."

The school kids put on an incredible performance. Picture: shutterstock

Speaking on yesterday's Lorraine, judge David explained: "I was sobbing. I don't think I've sobbed on this show before, ever. It takes a lot to make me cry.

"But there was just an act which was just so beautiful and so life affirming, so joyous.

"It was one of those strange things where it's like happy tears, but you are absolutely sobbing. And actually it wasn't just me... Stephen Mulhern just said there were grown men in the audience sobbing throughout it. I think it's one of the most magic moments we have ever seen on the show."

