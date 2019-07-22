Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

The creator of popular TV drama Call The Midwife has quit the show so she can work on other projects.

Owing to its heartwarming storylines and brilliant cast, Call The Midwife has become a firm favourite in households across the nation since it first aired in 2012.

But now, creator Heidi Thomas has quit her role on the BBC drama, stating the long-running show has restricted her from working on other projects.

Thomas, 52, revealed she will be leaving the beloved medical drama shortly, speaking to The Mirror about her plans to ease herself off the show gradually.

Heidi - who is also the brains behind Cranford and Upstairs, Downstairs - said: "It’s like owls when they learn to fly – they wriggle along the branch and then suddenly they’re flying. I suppose that will be me in the next year or two."

She added: "When I look at the casualties along the way, my path for the last eight years is strewn with bodies, corpses, things I was commissioned and couldn’t write.

"What I don’t want, when Call the Midwife ends, is for me to be 60 and redundant so I have to go and do yoga and polish things at church and do all the other things retired ladies do."

Fans need not worry, though, as the show is commissioned for a further three series.