Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

22 July 2019, 10:55

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama
Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama. Picture: Getty / BBC

The creator of popular TV drama Call The Midwife has quit the show so she can work on other projects.

Owing to its heartwarming storylines and brilliant cast, Call The Midwife has become a firm favourite in households across the nation since it first aired in 2012.

But now, creator Heidi Thomas has quit her role on the BBC drama, stating the long-running show has restricted her from working on other projects.

Thomas, 52, revealed she will be leaving the beloved medical drama shortly, speaking to The Mirror about her plans to ease herself off the show gradually.

Heidi - who is also the brains behind Cranford and Upstairs, Downstairs - said: "It’s like owls when they learn to fly – they wriggle along the branch and then suddenly they’re flying. I suppose that will be me in the next year or two."

She added: "When I look at the casualties along the way, my path for the last eight years is strewn with bodies, corpses, things I was commissioned and couldn’t write.

"What I don’t want, when Call the Midwife ends, is for me to be 60 and redundant so I have to go and do yoga and polish things at church and do all the other things retired ladies do."

Fans need not worry, though, as the show is commissioned for a further three series.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Caroline appeared to snub Francesca on After Sun last night

Caroline Flack 'snubs Francesca Allen on Love Island After Sun' after Harry Styles jibe
Love Island fans want to know why Belle and Molly-Mae are feuding

Love Island’s Belle launches glass of water at Molly-Mae's face as challenge takes nasty turn
Will Joanna take Michael back?

Michael Griffiths wants to reconcile with Joanna Chimonides in wake of his Love Island dumping
Ulrika

Will Ulrika Jonsson appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity?

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner bares all to promote acne-targeting skin-care brand

Trending on Heart

Duncan James thanks fans for their "amazing response, comments and love" on posting cute snap with his boyfriend.

Duncan James 'proud to be gay' after 'amazing response' from fans over sweet snap with boyfriend

Celebrities

Mums-to-be have been encouraged to hold a comb during child birth

Pregnant women being encouraged to use a comb in labour to ease pain

Lifestyle

Gemma looks incredible

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she reveals dramatic weight loss posing on yacht

Celebrities

These serums are a vital part of your skincare routine, says Nicola Bonn

Three hyaluronic acid serums to suit all skin types and budgets

Beauty

Becca has been left devastated after her dog was stolen

Woman pleads for help after Chihuahua is snatched from back garden by a SEAGULL

Lifestyle

"Paul isn’t prepared to give Alex the reasonable sum that she is entitled to at this stage," revealed an insider.

Paul Hollywood 'refusing to pay ex-wife Alex half of his £10million fortune'

Celebrities