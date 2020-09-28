Cast of Honour: Who is in the ITV drama with Keeley Hawes and where have you seen them before?

Keeley Hawes is in the cast of ITVs Honour with Buket Komur and Moe Bar-El. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Honour and what else have they been in? Here's what we know...

The two-part drama was written by Gwyneth Hughes and features a number of stars in real-life roles.

ITV is airing a brand new drama, Honour which tells the story of the real-life honour killing of Banaz Mahmod.

20-year-old Banaz was murdered by members of her own family in 2006 for falling in love with the wrong man.

Keeley Hawes plays Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story.

ITV says “this tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline’s long and unwavering quest to life.”

Honour is airing in ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Honour?

Keeley Hawes plays DCI Caroline Goode

Keeley Hawes plays DCI Caroline Goode in Honour. Picture: ITV

Keeley leads the cast as DCI Caroline Goode, who makes it her own personal mission to bring the killers to justice.

TV fans will know Keeley for her many small screen credits. She played Zoe Reynolds in Spooks from 2002 to 2004 and DI Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes.

She played leading roles in the 2010 revival of Upstairs, Downstairs, the limited series The Casual Vacancy (2015), The Missing (2016), and the ITV comedy-drama The Durrells (2016–2019).

Keeley was also nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her role in Line of Duty as DI Lindsey Denton, before going on to play Home Secretary Julia Montague in 2018 thriller Bodyguard.

Buket Komur plays Banaz Mahmod

Banaz Mahmod is played by Buket Komur who is fairly new to acting.

She has previously starred in What Is Your Name and Roger Waters - Us + Them (2019) and short film ‘In Luck’.

Moe Bar-El plays Rahmat Sulemani

Moe Bar-El plays Rahmat Sulemani in Honour. Picture: ITV

Young actor Moe Bar-El is playing Banaz’s boyfriend Rahmat.

He previously starred The Bureau (2015) and thriller Tehran which is due to air this month on Apple TV.

Rhianne Barreto plays Bekhal

Rhianne Barreto plays Bekhal in Honour. Picture: ITV

Rhianne Barreto landed the lead role of Mandy in Pippa Bianco’s first feature film, Share back in 2019 which is an emotional case study that brings to light the often-blurred lines of consent.

Waj Ali

Waj Ali is also starring in Honour after previous credits including Carnival Row (2019), Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar (2019) and Witless (2016).

Umit Ulgen plays Mahmod Mahmod

Umit Ulgen plays Mahmod Mahmod in Honour. Picture: ITV

Actor Umit Ulgen is known for his work on Doctor Strange (2016), Spectre (2015) and Different Perspectives (2012).

Fisun Burgess plays Behya

Fisun Burgess plays Behya in Honour. Picture: ITV

TV fans might recognise Fisun for her roles in Dirty Pretty Things in 2002 and Sinbad in 2012.

She also appeared on EastEnders all the way back in 1985.

Mark Stanley plays Andy Craig

Mark Stanley plays Andy Craig in Honour. Picture: ITV

Before joining the cast of Honour, Mark starred as Grenn in Game of Thrones.

He is also known for his roles in Kajaki, Our Kind of Traitor, Sanditon and recently played Colin Caffell in White House Farm.

Michael Jibson plays Stuart Reeves

Michael Jibson plays Stuart Reeves in Honour. Picture: ITV

Michael Jibson is an actor, voice over artist, writer and director who has starred in many films and TV shows.

These include Red Mist, Devils Bridge, Les Misérables, Good People, The Riot Club, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 1917.

In 2014, Jibson co-wrote the independent film The Lighthouse, based the tragic story of the Smalls Lighthouse in 1801.

Michael’s television work includes The Thirteenth Tale, Tubby and Enid and Father Brown.

He also played Tecwen Wittock in ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire drama Quiz.

Robby Haynes

Robby Haynes has appeared in many films including Fighting Talk , Space Bandits: Fight for Extant and 2018’s Aladdin.

