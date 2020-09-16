Will there be a season two of Netflix's The Duchess?

16 September 2020, 11:55

Katherine Ryan's The Duchess recently dropped on Netflix - here's what we know about season two.

If you haven't binged all of season one already, you can bet The Duchess is about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The comedy-drama was written and created by Katherine Ryan, and tells the story of a London-based woman juggling her career, pre-teen daughter, and new boyfriend - while considering having a baby with her ex.

Katherine has previously stated that the show is semi-autobiographical, and loosely based on her own experiences living in the capital.

Here's what we know about the potential for a second season.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Duchess with Katherine Ryan?

Will there be a series two of The Duchess?

Netflix haven't officially confirmed there will be a second season, but Katherine has confirmed that she's already started writing series two.

Katherine Ryan has already started working on a second series
Katherine Ryan has already started working on a second series. Picture: Netflix

She told RadioTimes: "I have lots of narrative ideas for this story in the future.

"I think us being young women during the girlband/boyband boom, seeing True Say reunited, hopefully watching Shep emboldened by the love of a good woman, do a whole reunion tour and be on top – I would love to see Shep on top – I would love to see what happens with that relationship.

"There are many avenues that it can go down and I’m writing the second series anticipating that hopefully I will get to do a second series but I still have so much to say.

"Of course dealing with a child, they enter new phases of their life so quickly and parents have to adapt to that so I think there’s lots more story to tell but it depends on whether or not people watch it."

Read more: Who is Katherine Ryan's partner Bobby and how old is her daughter Violet?

What is The Duchess about?

The Duchess follows Katherine as a "fashionably disruptive single mum living in London", as she contemplates having a baby with her ex.

The Duchess dropped on Netflix last month
The Duchess dropped on Netflix last month. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about her character, Katherine said: "The Duchess is super authentic I think to my personality, to my stage persona, because it’s a disruptive mum who’s a bad person but a good mum.

“She’s fashionable, she loves being a mother she’s not sad about it — it’s me, yes.

"The rest is fiction, but it is a heightened version of me, and I’m really lucky because they’re just letting me go and write the real thing that I would have wanted to, and I don’t think I would have been as lucky with a traditional network, I don’t think they would give me the same liberty that Netflix does. It’s gonna be fun."

Is there a trailer for The Duchess?

You can watch the official trailer below:

NOW READ:

Where are the cast of Misfits now? Robert Sheehan, Iwan Rheon, Lauren Socha and more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jake Wood will be saying goodbye to his EastEnders character later this year

Jake Wood announces he is leaving EastEnders after 15 years as Max Branning
The Married at First Sight Australia season five cast

What is the Married At First Sight Australia prize?

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Goat Fashion

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Goat Fashion

Celebrities

Tracey Jewell from Married at First Sight 2017

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Tracey Jewel now?
Coronation Street was forced to close down the set

Coronation Street filming halted after actor tests positive for coronavirus

Trending on Heart

September is here - and here's what we've got our eye on this month

Lust List: What we're buying, trying and dining on this September

Lifestyle

The TikTok footage left viewers terrified of the ghostly face

Mum's video of 'deserted' house leaves daughter terrified after spotting ghostly face in window

Lifestyle

The temperatures are expected to stay warm

UK weather: Britain to bask in 'second summer' with 12 days of sunshine

Lifestyle

Fancy being Wayne Lineker's younger girlfriend? Read on...

Wayne Lineker, 58, posts 'wanted ad' for younger girlfriend - as dating someone his own age 'looks weird'

Celebrities

Pensioners could be owed £200 from the state

Thousands of people in the UK are missing out on £200 payout from the government

Lifestyle

Tips when getting laser hair removal

8 things you should know before having laser hair removal

Lifestyle