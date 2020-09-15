Who is Katherine Ryan's partner Bobby and how old is her daughter Violet?

Katherine Ryan's husband, children and family life - find out your need-to-know on the star of Netflix's The Duchess.

The Duchess dropped on Netflix last month, and it's quickly becoming our new Netflix obsession.

It was written by comedian Katherine, who also stars, and tells the story of a single mum who is juggling her career, pre-teen daughter, and relationship with her boyfriend - while also considering getting pregnancy by her ex.

The show was based on Katherine's own life in London, and season one is available to stream on Netflix now.

Here's your need-to-know on the star.

Who is Katherine Ryan? What's her age and background?

Katherine, 37, is an actress and writer from Canada.

She has lived in the UK for a number of years, however, appearing on talent shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, A League of Their Own, Would I Lie to You?, QI, and Have I Got News for You.

Is Katherine Ryan married?

Katherine entered into a civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra in 2019, and later described the event as a 'lovely day'.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross show, she added: "I entered into a civil partnership.

"You broke the story of my childhood love who I am back with now."

"It's perfect having a civil partner.

Katherine and Bobby entered into a civil partnership last year. Picture: PA

"We didn't have a wedding, I didn't need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!"

She also revealed that her daughter Violet wasn't keen on their relationship at first, adding: "My daughter didn't want me to be in a relationship because it had just been the two of us against the world for a really long time.

"She was not trusting of my decisions. She flipped out, genuinely flipped a table.

"But then I know that when she's 20 years old, we'll look back and laugh. We laugh about it already.

"Yes, she put Chanel glasses on and moped around Tivoli Gardens, but we thought it was funny about an hour after it happened.

"She is happy now though, it worked out. It's a beautiful thing because she really loves him and it means she trusts me again, I actually made a good decision for once."

Who is the father of Katherine Ryan's daughter Violet?

Katherine has an 11-year-old daughter named Violet, who she shares with her ex from her first marriage.

She previously opened up about her relationship with her daughter to the Mirror, saying: "My daughter Violet and I have a unique relationship. I really like her and love her, and it’s special that I’ve been alone with her for a long time, so we have a little bit of a sisterly relationship – which I know can be dangerous when she gets older, but I’m risking it.

"We live in a democracy. I always say, we’re not a mum and a 10-year-old. We’re two 10-year-olds, but one of us has a credit card and a driving licence. We’re unstoppable."

