Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Duchess with Katherine Ryan?

Katherine Ryan's new comedy The Duchess dropped on Netflix last month - here's your need-to-know on the cast and where you've seen them before.

If you haven't binged all of season one already, you can bet that The Duchess is about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The show was written by comedian Katherine Ryan, and is loosely based on her life in London.

It tells the story of a woman juggling a career and pre-teen daughter, who is also considering having a baby with her ex.

It was filmed in London, and features a number of well-known actors.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast - and where you've seen them before.

Katherine - Katherine Ryan

Katherine plays the lead role in the series, a role that she's admitted is based on herself.

She told RadioTimes: "The Duchess is super authentic I think to my personality, to my stage persona, because it’s a disruptive mum who’s a bad person but a good mum.“She’s fashionable, she loves being a mother she’s not sad about it — it’s me, yes.

"The rest is fiction, but it is a heightened version of me, and I’m really lucky because they’re just letting me go and write the real thing that I would have wanted to, and I don’t think I would have been as lucky with a traditional network, I don’t think they would give me the same liberty that Netflix does. It’s gonna be fun."

Katherine also wrote the series, and was executive producer.

Evan - Steen Raskopoulos

Steen plays Katherine's current boyfriend. Picture: Netflix

Steen plays Evan, who is Katherine's current boyfriend.

He hails from Australia, and is perhaps best known for his role as John Mahogany in BBC Three show Top Coppers.

Steen has also appeared in Utopia, Whose Line Is it Anyway, Feel Good, and Squinters.

Shepherd– Rory Keenan

I

Rory Keenan plays Katherine's ex. Picture: Netflix

rish actor Rory plays Shepherd, who is her ex and 12-year-old daughter Olive's dad.

He has also appeared in Peaky Blinders as Donal, as well as On Home Ground as Kevin King.

Rory is known for his stage career, featuring in productions like Saint Joan, Welcome Home Captain Fox and The Kitchen.

He has also appeared in films including The Guard, The Young Messiah and One Hundred Mornings.

Katherine's best friend - Michelle De Swarte

Michelle stars alongside Katherine in The Duchess. Picture: Netflix

Michelle plays Katherine's best friend, who as yet doesn't have a name.

Michelle is a model and stand-up comedian, and is known for presenting the Emmy-nominated series Woman.

How can you watch The Duchess online?

Season one of The Duchess is available to stream on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer for The Duchess?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

