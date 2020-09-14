How many episodes are there of ITV crime drama Des?

Des is on ITV this September. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Des and when does it finish? Find out everything...

Des is ITV’s brand new crime drama which sees David Tennant play real life serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Based on the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters, the chilling story is told through the eyes of three men – Nilsen (David Tennant), Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay (Daniel Mays) and biographer Brian Masters (Jason Watkins).

The synopsis says it will “explore how a man like Nilsen was able to prey on the young and vulnerable in 1980s Britain”.

But how many episodes are there of Des and when is the final episode? Here’s what we know…

ITV's Des tells the story of the victims of serial killer Dennis Neilson. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of ITV’s Des?

There are three episodes of Des which are on consecutive nights.

The first instalment is on ITV at 9pm on Monday 14th September, with the following two episodes on at the same time on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th.

A gripping trailer has been released which shows how the arrest and subsequent trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen will unfold.

Nilsen killed boys and young men in London throughout the 1970s and 80s and confessed to his crimes after his arrest.

This led the police to open a huge investigation in order to find out who the victims were.

In the teaser clip, David Tennant as Nilsen chillingly admits that he has killed "15 or 16" people.

He also adds: "I look in the mirror and I just see me, friendly, helpful, responsible me."

Speaking about the series, Kim Varvell, Executive Producer explains: “Dennis Nilsen’s crimes shocked the nation in the early 1980s.

“Our programme focuses on the emotional impact of those terrible crimes, both on those who came into contact with Nilsen himself, and also on the victims’ families.”

ITV added of the new drama: “Des will explore how a man like Nilsen was able to prey on the young and vulnerable in 1980s Britain.

“The series will not only highlight the police investigation and trial but also the effect of the media coverage on public perceptions of the victims at the time, raising questions of just how far have we really come since then.”

