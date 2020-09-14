Des cast: Who stars in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

David Tennant is playing serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the new ITV drama. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of ITV's Des with David Tennant? See the full line up below...

ITV’s new three part drama will see David Tennant play serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The true crime series follows the arrest and trial of Nilsen, known as Des, and is based on material from the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters.

Written by Luke Neal and developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold, the series will start in September.

But who is in the cast alongside David Tennant? Here’s what we know...

David Tennant plays Dennis Nilsen

David Tennant plays Dennis Nilsen in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

David Tennant is starring as notorious serial killer Dennis Nilsen in three-part series.

Before landing this role, David became the tenth Doctor Who in 2005, taking over from Christopher Eccleston.

He played the role for five years until he was replaced by Matt Smith on January 1, 2010.

David is also no stranger to an ITV drama having starred in Broadchurch and Deadwater Fell.

Daniel Mays plays Peter Jay

Daniel Mays plays Peter Jay in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay is being played by Daniel Mays.

Daniel is known for his role as Sergeant Danny Waldron in the third series of BBC's Line Of Duty, and has also starred in Channel 4's Born To Kill.

Other credits include Dr Who, Against the Law, EastEnders, Plus One, Ashes To Ashes and Outcasts.

Jason Watkins plays Brian Masters

Jason Watkins plays Brian Masters in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Actor Jason Watkins is playing biographer Brian Masters following his role in the three-part BBC drama A Very English Scandal, alongside Hugh Grant.

Alongside his Des co-star Daniel Mayes, Jason joined the cast of Line Of Duty for the fourth series in 2017 alongside Thandie Newton.

As well as roles in Miranda, Doctor Who and The Wrong Mans, Jason has also had a long stage career.

In 2001 he was even nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Servant For Two Masters.

Ben Bailey Smith plays Brian Lodge

Ben Bailey Smith plays Brian Lodge in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Ben Harvey Bailey Smith is best known by the stage name Doc Brown and is a rapper, comedian and actor.

He previously played DS Joe Hawkins in the TV series Law & Order: UK and also starred as Nathan Carter in the CBBC TV series 4 O'Clock Club from 2012 to 2015.

Barry Ward plays Detective Steve McCusker

Barry Ward plays Detective Steve McCusker in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Detective Steve McCusker is played by actor Barry Ward.

He most recently as the leading man in the Ken Loach historical drama Jimmy's Hall and he also bagged the lead role in Blood Cells.

Jay Simpson plays DS Chris Healy

Jay Simpson plays DS Chris Healy in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Jay Simpson has the role of DS Chris Healy, but is probably best known for playing cockney desk sergeant Ian 'Brookie' Brooke in Foyle's War.

His other credits include Recovery which he starred in with David Tennant, as well as Hot Money, Bad Crowd, A Touch of Frost, Casualty, Primeval and The Bill.

Jay has also starred in The Holiday, Pride and Prejudice and Erik the Viking.

Laurie Kynaston plays Carl Stotter

Laurie Kynaston plays Carl Stotter in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Young actor Laurie Kynaston is best known for his roles in Cradle to Grave, Intrigo: Dear Agnes and Undercliffe.

He is playing one of Dennis Nilsen’s victims, Carl Stotter.

Bronagh Waugh plays Charlotte Proctor

Bronagh Waugh plays Charlotte Proctor in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Hollyoaks fans will recognise Bronagh Waugh for portraying the role of Cheryl Brady from 2008-2013.

At the 2010 British Soap Awards, she was nominated for awards for Best Newcomer, Best Actress and Best Comedy Performance.

She was also nominated for two National Television Awards for playing Cheryl.

Other credits include Derry Girls, Dr Who and Supernatural.

Ron Cook plays DCS Geoff Chambers

Ron Cook plays DCS Geoff Chambers in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

Ron Cook is also starring in the series after recently appeared in The Salisbury Poisonings as Stan Sturgess.

Other TV credits include his part as Mr Crabb in ITV’s Mr Selfridge, while he is also a star of the big screen.

Ron has appeared in films such as Hot Fuzz, Chocolat and Thunderbirds.

Faye McKeever plays Linda Jay

Faye McKeever’s previous roles include Little Boy Blue where she played Claire Olssen.

The actress has also starred in Trollied, The Moorside and Broken.

Who else stars in ITV’s Des?

Jamie Parker is playing Allan Green QC, Pip Torrens is Ivan Lawrence QC and Ross Anderson is Douglas Stewart.

Chanel Cresswell is starring as Lesley Mead and Andrew Woodall is portraying Professor Hardy, while Silas Carson has the role of Russell Cavendish.

Oscar Garland is also starring as Juan, Tony Way is Mike Cattran and Cal Macaninch is Derek Mccall.

