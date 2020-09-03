Coronation Street and Emmerdale unveil plans to return to six episodes a week

Corrie and Emmerdale will soon be resuming their schedules. Picture: PA/Getty

Corrie and Emmerdale have revealed when they'll return to their usual set-up of six episodes a week.

Fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be delighted to know that they won't have to wait long for extra episodes to be broadcast on ITV.

The soaps have announced that they will be returning to six episodes per week from Monday 14 September, after being forced to cut down to three because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both programmes stopped filming back in March after lockdown measures were introduced in England, and have broadcast 30-minute episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays ever since.

Coronation Street was forced to stop filming back in March. Picture: PA

But Corrie will revert back to its old format of showing two episodes on each of these days, while Emmerdale will return to one episode per day, with two on Thursdays.

As reported by the Mirror, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has spoken about the huge amount of work it has taken to keep the soap on air.

He said: "The amount of work that has gone into keeping Coronation Street on the air, and getting it back to six episodes a week, has been staggering.

"I am so proud of the tireless efforts of everyone behind the scenes and onscreen. We have been energised and motivated by the nearly 60 years of heritage behind the show, and the massively important place it still holds in the Nation’s hearts.

"Throughout lockdown and beyond, the regular instalments of Britain’s best-loved soap have taken on even greater significance, giving viewers a beacon of familiarity and normality amid the craziest of times.

"It is often said that our characters are like members of the viewers’ extended families.

"And at a time when many people couldn’t see their loved ones in real life, their fictional friends on the cobbles became even more essential, as the audience escaped in half-hour bursts into the wonderful world of Weatherfield."

