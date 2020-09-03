Coronation Street and Emmerdale unveil plans to return to six episodes a week

3 September 2020, 13:10

Corrie and Emmerdale will soon be resuming their schedules
Corrie and Emmerdale will soon be resuming their schedules. Picture: PA/Getty

Corrie and Emmerdale have revealed when they'll return to their usual set-up of six episodes a week.

Fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be delighted to know that they won't have to wait long for extra episodes to be broadcast on ITV.

Read more: Kate Hudson hints a How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel could be on the way

The soaps have announced that they will be returning to six episodes per week from Monday 14 September, after being forced to cut down to three because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both programmes stopped filming back in March after lockdown measures were introduced in England, and have broadcast 30-minute episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays ever since.

Coronation Street was forced to stop filming back in March
Coronation Street was forced to stop filming back in March. Picture: PA

But Corrie will revert back to its old format of showing two episodes on each of these days, while Emmerdale will return to one episode per day, with two on Thursdays.

As reported by the Mirror, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has spoken about the huge amount of work it has taken to keep the soap on air.

Read more: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals his entire family tested positive for coronavirus

He said: "The amount of work that has gone into keeping Coronation Street on the air, and getting it back to six episodes a week, has been staggering.

"I am so proud of the tireless efforts of everyone behind the scenes and onscreen. We have been energised and motivated by the nearly 60 years of heritage behind the show, and the massively important place it still holds in the Nation’s hearts.

"Throughout lockdown and beyond, the regular instalments of Britain’s best-loved soap have taken on even greater significance, giving viewers a beacon of familiarity and normality amid the craziest of times.

"It is often said that our characters are like members of the viewers’ extended families.

"And at a time when many people couldn’t see their loved ones in real life, their fictional friends on the cobbles became even more essential, as the audience escaped in half-hour bursts into the wonderful world of Weatherfield."

NOW READ:

Nicola Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing in first ever same-sex couple

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing's first contestants have been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 confirmed line-up

Where are Davina and Ryan now?

What happened to Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher from Married at First Sight Australia?
Mark Labbett has split from his wife Katie

The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett splits from second cousin wife Katie

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Rixo dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Melissa Walsh and John Robertson from Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Melissa Walsh and John Robertson?

Trending on Heart

Austin Miles Geter has revealed his trick to help his daughter sleep

Dad shares simple trick to help his crying baby go to sleep in adorable video

Lifestyle

Kaiser the husky has now been reunited with his owners after nine years away

Husky dog reunited with owner nine years after being stolen from home

Lifestyle

The luckiest baby names of 2020

New research reveals luckiest baby names of 2020 - including Jade and Felix

Lifestyle

Here's how to make the most out of your annual leave

Expert reveals how to double your annual leave in 2021

Lifestyle

Children at a school in Buckinghamshire are having to quarantine

School forced to delay opening as '20 pupils catch coronavirus' on group holiday to Zante

Lifestyle