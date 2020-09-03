Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals his entire family tested positive for coronavirus

By Alice Dear

Dwayne Johnson said the news he and his family had COVID-19 was a 'real kick in the gut'.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 48, revealed this week that he, his wife Lauren and his two young daughters tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he told his fans that this was "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family".

Dwayne's entire family was hit with the virus, including his wife Lauren Hashian, 35, and his two daughters – two-year-old Tiana and four-year-old Jasmine.

Starting off the video, The Rock said: "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I've been going through on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now."

Dwayne Johnson said testing positive for COVID-19 was a "kick in the gut". Picture: Instagram-Dwayne Johnson

He continued: "So the update is this. My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19 and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally, too, as well.

"And I've gone through some doozies in the past. I've gotten knocked about and had my ass kicked in the past with some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

The Rock's two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, also tested positive for the virus. Picture: Instagram-Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson said he wished it was 'just him' that had tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Instagram-Dwayne Johnson

He went on to say that this was "different" because his number one priority is "always to protect" his family and children.

He said: "I wish it was only me that had tested positive, but it wasn't. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut."

However, Dwayne went on to say that his family are "good" at "on the other end" of the virus.

He told his fans: "We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy."

Dwayne Johnson assured his fans he, his wife and children were better now. Picture: Getty

Dwayne captioned the video with the following message: "My message to all of you around the (world emoji).

Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings.

Stay healthy, my friends."

