Kate Hudson hints a How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel could be on the way

2 September 2020, 13:07 | Updated: 2 September 2020, 13:09

Could we be getting a sequel to the iconic noughties film?
Could we be getting a sequel to the iconic noughties film? Picture: Paramount/Shutterstock

Could there be a second How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days film on the way?

How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days is indisputably one of the most iconic romcoms of the noughties, and fans of the film will be delighted to know there *could* be another on the way.

Shockingly, it's been 17 years since the movie was released - but that doesn't mean we don't spend every other Sunday rewatching it on Netfiix.

Read more: Nicola Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing in first ever same-sex couple

Kate Hudson - who stars as journalist Andie Anderson - has said she'd love to reprise her role, and theorised about what her and co-star Matthew McConaughey's characters would be up to now.

Kate starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 film
Kate starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 film. Picture: PA

Speaking to Elle, she said: "I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together.

Read more: Sheridan Smith leaves viewers in tears as she remembers brother’s tragic death in ‘brave’ documentary

"It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was released 17 years ago
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was released 17 years ago. Picture: Paramount

Kate also said that making the film was a 'special time' in her life, adding: "It was a very different time of making movies. People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time."

Earlier this year, Kate sent fans wild by posting a nostalgic tribute to the film on Instagram, writing: "Heard it was #TakeYourPlantForAWalkDay So, clearly I thought of one of my favorite co-stars... #TheLoveFern 🌿".

NOW READ:

The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sarah and Telv from Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams?
Saira Khan said she had never come across an 'inspiring' teacher

Saira Khan leaves Loose Women viewers 'disgusted' as she hits out at 'uninspiring' teachers
Which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together?

Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?
Nicola Adams has been confirmed for Strictly

Nicola Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing in first ever same-sex couple
Sheridan Smith opened up about her sad past

Sheridan Smith leaves viewers in tears as she remembers brother’s tragic death in ‘brave’ documentary

Trending on Heart

Driving licences that need renewing will automatically be extended

Driving licences due to expire given 11 month extension, announces DVLA

Lifestyle

Can you be fined for not sending your child back to school? (stock images)

Can you be fined for not sending your child back to school? Latest rules and guidance

Lifestyle

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse

UK weather: Temperatures plunge to 5C as Britain set for heavy rain and 50mph winds

News

Jacqueline and Mia belted out Let It Go in the sweet clip

Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Let It Go with daughter Mia

Celebrities