Kate Hudson hints a How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel could be on the way

Could we be getting a sequel to the iconic noughties film? Picture: Paramount/Shutterstock

Could there be a second How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days film on the way?

How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days is indisputably one of the most iconic romcoms of the noughties, and fans of the film will be delighted to know there *could* be another on the way.

Shockingly, it's been 17 years since the movie was released - but that doesn't mean we don't spend every other Sunday rewatching it on Netfiix.

Kate Hudson - who stars as journalist Andie Anderson - has said she'd love to reprise her role, and theorised about what her and co-star Matthew McConaughey's characters would be up to now.

Kate starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 film. Picture: PA

Speaking to Elle, she said: "I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together.

"It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was released 17 years ago. Picture: Paramount

Kate also said that making the film was a 'special time' in her life, adding: "It was a very different time of making movies. People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time."

Earlier this year, Kate sent fans wild by posting a nostalgic tribute to the film on Instagram, writing: "Heard it was #TakeYourPlantForAWalkDay So, clearly I thought of one of my favorite co-stars... #TheLoveFern 🌿".

