What happened to Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher from Married at First Sight Australia?

Where are Davina and Ryan from Married at First Sight Australia now? Here's your need-to-know on what they're up to in 2020.

Married at First Sight Australia has quickly become our newest TV obsession, and season five - which was filmed in 2018 - is currently airing on E4.

The dating show sees 11 potential couples matched up by psychologists and experts, before meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

Read more: How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season five are there?

Davina and Ryan were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: E4

While the couples don't actually get married on this day, they do go on a honeymoon and live together before deciding whether to tie the knot for real.

Two of the show's potential suitors were personal trainer Davina Rankin, 28, and tradesman Ryan Gallagher, 31. - here's your need-to-know on what they're up to now.

**Warning: contains spoilers for Married at First Sight season five**

What happened to Married at First Sight's Davina and Ryan?

Davina and Ryan split before the final decision, with Davina shockingly revealing she'd shared a kiss with their fellow co-star Dean Wells.

Ryan later said of the incident: "I just felt like an idiot because I didn’t see what was coming. I felt like a dipstick on camera. I didn’t feel heartbroken, I just felt like an absolute idiot."

Read more: Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells?

He later appeared on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, during which time he enjoyed a romance with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

During his stint on the show, he told his fellow campmates that he'd never had feelings for Davina in the first place, saying: "Oh that was nothing, I didn’t like her and I like Charlotte. There was no feelings whatsoever."

His romance with Charlotte was short-lived, however, and she revealed they are no longer on speaking terms in April.

Davina now has a new boyfriend called Jaxon, and the pair have a daughter named Milla-Mae.

She previously opened up about marriage to Jaxon, admitting that she wasn't in a rush to tie the knot, saying in an interview: "We’re not engaged yet [but] it looks like he’s stuck with me.

"We definitely talk about [marriage ] all the time, but our next step is buying a house."

NOW READ:

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Melissa Walsh and John Robertson?