What happened to Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher from Married at First Sight Australia?

3 September 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 13:13

Where are Davina and Ryan from Married at First Sight Australia now? Here's your need-to-know on what they're up to in 2020.

Married at First Sight Australia has quickly become our newest TV obsession, and season five - which was filmed in 2018 - is currently airing on E4.

The dating show sees 11 potential couples matched up by psychologists and experts, before meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

Davina and Ryan were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia
Davina and Ryan were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: E4

While the couples don't actually get married on this day, they do go on a honeymoon and live together before deciding whether to tie the knot for real.

Two of the show's potential suitors were personal trainer Davina Rankin, 28, and tradesman Ryan Gallagher, 31. - here's your need-to-know on what they're up to now.

**Warning: contains spoilers for Married at First Sight season five**

What happened to Married at First Sight's Davina and Ryan?

Davina and Ryan split before the final decision, with Davina shockingly revealing she'd shared a kiss with their fellow co-star Dean Wells.

Ryan later said of the incident: "I just felt like an idiot because I didn’t see what was coming. I felt like a dipstick on camera. I didn’t feel heartbroken, I just felt like an absolute idiot."

He later appeared on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, during which time he enjoyed a romance with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

During his stint on the show, he told his fellow campmates that he'd never had feelings for Davina in the first place, saying: "Oh that was nothing, I didn’t like her and I like Charlotte. There was no feelings whatsoever."

His romance with Charlotte was short-lived, however, and she revealed they are no longer on speaking terms in April.

Davina now has a new boyfriend called Jaxon, and the pair have a daughter named Milla-Mae.

She previously opened up about marriage to Jaxon, admitting that she wasn't in a rush to tie the knot, saying in an interview: "We’re not engaged yet [but] it looks like he’s stuck with me.

"We definitely talk about [marriage ] all the time, but our next step is buying a house."

