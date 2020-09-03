Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Melissa Walsh and John Robertson?

What happened to Married at First Sight Australia's Melissa and John? And where are they now? Here's what we know...

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers ahead**

If you’re looking for another series to binge watch, Married at First Sight Australia could be the answer.

E4 is currently airing the fifth season of the popular programme, after it was originally shown on channel Nine over in Oz in 2018.

And fans of the show will have already met Melissa Walsh and John Robertson after they were paired together right at the start of the journey.

But where are Melissa and John now? And did they stay together after MAFS? Here’s what we know…

John was paired with Melissa on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

What happened to Melissa and John after Married at First Sight Australia?

John, 55, was back on Married at First Sight Australia to find love after he appeared on season four the year before.

Following his break-up with MAFS star Debbie, it seemed as though the experts had found his perfect match in journalist Melissa, 53.

The couple were one of the only ones who agreed to get married and actually ended the show together.

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t last very long in the real world and broke up quite soon after the cameras stopped rolling.

In a joint statement at the time, the pair said: “It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple. We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships.

“We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere.

“We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together.”

They continued: “We know there’s been a lot of speculation about whether we are together anymore and wanted to be fully transparent and let you know where our relationship is at.”

Melissa then went on to describe John as ‘kind’, before adding: “I am very disappointed that it hasn’t worked as I went into the experiment looking for true love.

“I had been through hell with my last marriage as you know and thought I wasn’t meant to have a relationship ever again. Being part of this experiment was the best thing I have ever done as it reminded me that perhaps there is a love out there for me and I thank Married at First Sight for opening my world again to love.”

Where are Melissa and John from Married at First Sight now?

Despite the couple breaking up, they are both now in long term and seemingly happy relationships.

Melissa is loved up with artist Fred Whitson and the pair are actually engaged.

They planned to marry in June, however this has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa has also written a book about her time on Married at First Sight Australia and finding love with Fred.

Meanwhile, John is with screenwriter Kenicha Hatten after meeting her at an event in Sydney in 2018.

Speaking about his romance, John previously Daily Mail Australia: “Kenicha tells me she had liked me for a while and she did reach out to me.

“Luckily I replied, she’s a truly lovely lady.”

Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm.

