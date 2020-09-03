Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby?

Married at First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, two years after it was originally shown back in 2018.

Fans of the show will know Ryan Gallagher was paired with Instagram model Davina Rankin.

Unfortunately, the pair decided to go their separate ways after Davina cheated on him with their co-star Dean Wells.

But earlier this year, Ryan seemingly found love again with the UK's very own Charlotte Crosby when appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

So, what happened with Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby, and why did they split? Here’s what we know…

What happened with Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby?

Ryan, 31, fell for Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, 29, after finding love on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

But after leaving the South African jungle, the pair swiftly split up, with Charlotte insisting she didn’t want a relationship.

Speaking about why they decided to go their separate ways, Ryan told NW magazine 'reality hit pretty quickly' once the cameras stopped rolling.

He explained: “Everything is obviously so isolated in the jungle and all of your emotions run at a high.

“While we were great in there, when we got out reality hit pretty quickly. It was clear it was never going to work.

“We are two very different people who also live on the opposite sides of the earth.”

This comes after Charlotte revealed the pair had split back in February, but insisted they were still on good terms.

She told Ten Daily at the time: “When me and Ryan came out of the jungle I made no secret that I had been in a very long relationship and wasn't ready to jump into another one.

“I still wasn't looking for something serious, he's at a stage in his life where he is -- so we came to a mutual decision that we'd just cool it off.”

