Cast of I Am on Channel 4: Who is in the drama and where have you seen them before?

The full cast of Channel 4's I Am... Picture: Instagram/Alamy

See the full cast of I Am Victoria, I Am Danielle and I Am Maria - including Letitia Wright Lesley Manville and Suranne Jones.

Season 2 of I Am is back on Channel 4 this month, and will follow three new women’s stories.

The female-led anthology drama was written by BAFTA-winning director Dominic Savage, following the success of season one back in 2019.

Produced by Me+You Productions, Dominic wrote each episode in collaboration with each leading actress, with the stories personally relating to them.

But who is in the cast of I Am and where have you seen them before? Here’s what we know…

Cast of I Am on Channel 4:

Suranne Jones as Victoria

Suranne Jones is starring in I Am Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Suranne Jones is starring in the first instalment as Victoria.

TV fans will know her as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street which she played between 2000 to 2004.

She has since starred in juge dramas such as Doctor Foster (2015–2017), Save Me (2018) and Gentleman Jack (2019–present).

Talking about her latest role, Suranne, 42, said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am.

“Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on.

“I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

Ashley Walters as Chris

Ashley Walters is starring in I Am Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Ashley Walters is starring alongside Suranne in the first instalment of the drama.

He previously played Dushane in Top Boy and has also had roles in Grange Hill, The Bill, Holby City, Doctor Who and Silent Witness.

Alice Feetham as Deborah

Alice Feetham is starring in I Am Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Alongside Suranne and CJ, Alice Feetham is also starring in the first instalment.

She has previously starred in Save Me (2018), Boiling Point (2021) and Bancroft (2017).

Alisha Bailey as Grace

Alisha Bailey is starring as Grace in I Am. Picture: Getty Images

Alisha Bailey has previously starred in Doctor Who (2005), Grace (2021) and Save Me (2018).

Letitia Wright as Danielle

Letitia Wright is starring in I Am Danielle. Picture: Alamy

Letitia Wright is starring in the second episode of I Am as main character Danielle.

She has previously had roles in Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award.

She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

On her latest part, Letitia said: “Collaborating with Dominic Savage has been an amazing experience. His unique and sensitive style of directing has stretched me as an artist.

“I’m so proud that we came together on a story that we both felt was important to explore & share with the world.”

CJ Beckford as Michael

Joining Letitia in the second episode is CJ Beckford, who has starred in Sitting in Limbo, National Theatre Live: Small Island (2019), Repost (2017) and The Trial of Christine Keeler (2019).

Sophia Brown as Tara

Sophia Brown is starring in I Am Danielle. Picture: Alamy

Sophie is also starring in I Am Danielle.

Her credits include The Capture, Giri/Haji , Marcella, Clique, Guerrilla, Casualty and Top Boy.

Simona Brown as Natalie

Simona Brown is best known for her lead role in Netflix's Behind Her Eyes, where she played Louise.

She studied musical theatre at the BRIT School in Croydon and studied acting at the Identity School of Acting in London, with other credits including The Night Manager and Kiss Me First.

Lesley Manville as Maria

Lesley Manville is starring in I Am Maria. Picture: Alamy

The actress has starred in films such as A Battle in Waterloo, Disobedience, Beauty and the Beast and Genius.

Other TV credits include Emmerdale Cranford, Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond and The Crown.

On joining the cast of I Am Maria, Lesley Manville said: “For me collaboration is everything. To be able to combine different creative minds and produce a work of drama is a thrilling privilege.

“Dominic and I have spent the past few months developing a character and scenario that will touch many people I know. This kind of work is not new to me and I’m relishing the chance to flex my improvising muscles once again.”

Michael Gould as John

Michael Gould is starring in I Am Maria. Picture: Channel 4

Michael Gould is starring alongside Lesley in I Am… Maria.

The actor has previously had roles in Silent Witness, Our Kind of Traitor, The Trial: A Murder in the Family and Darkest Hour.

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Anthony

Fellow I Am Maria actor Gershwyn Eustache Jnr is known for Britannia (2017), Fortitude (2015) and Run (2013).

Ziggy Heath as Andrew

Ziggy Heath is known for his roles in How to Build a Girl (2019) and The Miniaturist (2017) and has also been married to Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay since September 2020.

Ellie James as Alice

Ellie James has previously starred in I May Destroy You (2020) and Giri/Haji (2019).