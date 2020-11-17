Cast of Industry on Instagram: Find all the stars of the new drama on social media

Here are all the Instagram handles of the cast of BBC's new drama Industry including Harry Lawtey and Myha’la Herrold.

The BBC is back with a brand new drama to keep you entertained this winter in the form of Industry.

The eight-part series - which was a joint project with HBO - follows a group of graduate investment bankers at a company called Pierpoint & Co.

The cut throat new workers have six months to prove themselves before half of them are fired.

Viewers see the drama unfold through the eyes of Harper Stern, who is a talented young woman from upstate New York.

As well as covering important issues, the show also touches on work place bullying and sexual harassment.

Industry airs every Tuesday on BBC Two. Picture: BBC

The synopsis reads: "Examining issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace, Industry shows how these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co's trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king."

It also has a talented cast of new stars, including Myha’la Herrold plays Harper and Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing.

So, if you want to get to know them more - check out their Instagram pages.

The cast of Industry on Instagram

Myha’la Herrold

You can find the Harper Stern actress @mmyhala

Harry Lawtey

The Robert Spearing actor can be found on Instagram @harry_lawtey.

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani and she is on Instagram @marisaabela_.

David Jonsson

David Jonsson plays Gus Sackey and his Instagram handle is @davidjonsson__.

Nabhaan Rizwan

Hari Dhar actor Nabhaan Rizwan can be found on Instagram @nabhaanr.

Ruby Bentall

Lucinda is played by Ruby Bentall and her Instagram handle is @rubybentall.

Will Tudor

Will Tudor - aka Theo Tuck - is on Instagram @willtudor1.

Freya Mavor

Daria Greenock actress Freya Mavor is on Instagram @frejska.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes

Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who plays Grey Grayson, doesn’t seem to have a public Instagram or Twitter.

