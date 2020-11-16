Are Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford leaving This Morning?

Picture: Shutterstock

Have Eamonn and Ruth been sacked from This Morning? Here's what we know about the rumoured shake-up.

Over the weekend, reports circulated that suggested Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had been booted off from their This Morning Friday slot.

The married presenting duo, who have hosted the show since 2006, were said to be 'furious and upset' at the shake up, which will reportedly see Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond take over the reins.

Picture: Shutterstock

Eamonn and Ruth will reportedly continue to host the show when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take their six week summer break.

A source told the Mirror: "Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made."

And speaking about Alison and Dermot, the insider added: ‘They have real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect."

Another source told The Sun: "Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

"It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

"It's a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday."

Alison and Dermot presented This Morning together every Friday during Holly and Phil's summer break over the summer, and proved a huge hit with viewers.

Alison, who rose to fame on Big Brother in 2002, has hosted This Morning segments since 2003.

What have ITV said about Eamonn and Ruth?

When approached for comment about the rumours, ITV told the Heart.co.uk: "We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course."

